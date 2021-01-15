FSD3 cancels rest of winter sports season

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence School District 3 has canceled the rest of this school year’s winter sports seasons because of the pandemic. For its high school, Lake City, the affected sports are basketball and wrestling.

“It’s terrible,” said Matt Apicella, Lake City's athletic director. “You’re talking about kids and their senior seasons. We went through this last spring. These kids only get one time through, and to have to tell them they can’t play anymore, it’s tough. But these (COVID-19) numbers are crazy. Our kids haven’t done anything since early December."

FSD3 has also been virtual for all classes since November. One other Pee Dee high school has already had its winter season canceled: Lee Central.

The Panthers were scheduled to resume sports activities on Jan. 30. Also, FSD3 has delayed the start of spring sports practice by a week, marking the first spring practice now for Feb. 8.

Lake City competes in Region 6-3A.