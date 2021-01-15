FSD3 cancels winter sports season

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence School District 3, which includes Lake City High School, has canceled winter sports for this season.

The Panthers were scheduled to resume sports activities Jan. 30, but due to a complete shutdown of sports activities, the student-athletes have not been able to participate in practices or conditioning.

“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes are paramount in any decision,” said LCHS athletic director Matt Apicella. “Multiple scheduling conflicts in trying to makeup missed region games and matches, unfortunately, makes this decision necessary.”

Lake City High School also postponed the start of spring sports activities until February 8.

WILL BE UPDATED

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.