FULL STEAM AHEAD: Quick start gives third-ranked Wilson boys first-round win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Third-ranked Wilson stormed to a 12-0 lead and never looked back, winning 62-42 over Aiken in Thursday's first round of the SCHSL Class 4A tournament.
The Tigers' Jevon Brown made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points. Teammate Zandae Butler finished with 16.
Wilson hosts South Aiken in Saturday's second round.
