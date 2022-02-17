 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FULL STEAM AHEAD: Quick start gives third-ranked Wilson boys first-round win
top story

Resized_20220217032038_IMG_7417.jpg

Wilson's Jevon Brown brings the ball upcourt during Thursday's win against Aiken. Brown led the third-ranked Tigers with 18 points.

 SCOTT CHANCEY/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Third-ranked Wilson stormed to a 12-0 lead and never looked back, winning 62-42 over Aiken in Thursday's first round of the SCHSL Class 4A tournament.

The Tigers' Jevon Brown made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points. Teammate Zandae Butler finished with 16.

Wilson hosts South Aiken in Saturday's second round.

WILL BE UPDATED

