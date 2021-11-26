GARY EDWARDS: Baufield-Edwards is Superwoman

“Faster than a speeding bullet. More powerful than a locomotive. Able to leap tall buildings with a single bound.”
Yes, friends, Superwoman has assumed the disguise of Lauren Baufield-Edwards, mild mannered volleyball coach for Francis Marion University.
Let me run down Lauren’s last week for you:
*Gave birth to her second child.
*Three days later hopped in a car with her husband (we are not related, by the way) and growing family for a five hour trip to Bristol, Tennessee, and King University.
*Coached her team to a heart-stopping five set victory over Emmanuel College in the semi-finals of the Conference Carolinas volleyball championship.
*A day later, coached the Patriots to a thrilling five-set win over North Greenville in the championship match.
*Jumped up and down, hugged, and cried with a remarkable group of young ladies as they celebrated Francis Marion’s first tournament championship as a member of Conference Carolinas.
*Named Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year.
*Hopped in a car for the five hour trip back to Florence.
Friends, that’s a full week.
Lauren is used to full weeks. She has another young son and stepson at home but, juggling multiple roles masterfully, led the women’s volleyball team to a 21-10 record.
Did I mention she was pregnant during all 31 of those matches?
As a coach, I know how exhausting a season becomes. I need a cold compress and a Four Roses after every practice, not to mention the therapy required after games.
But it’s routine for Superwoman. She will now get her team ready for the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional hosted by Anderson University on December 2-4.
The Patriots will play Lenoir-Rhyne University in the opening round. It will be their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2008.
I would go cheer them on, but my men’s basketball team has two home games that weekend, King on the 3rd and Lees-McRae on the 4th.
And like most men, I can only handle one thing at a time.