Graham navigates challenging year in first season coaching Timmonsville boys

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Carlton Graham believes his Timmonsville boys’ basketball team has what it takes to compete in Region 5-A.

After all, he’s seen a lot of these same players do it before. Graham was the junior varsity coach at THS for two years and has been an assistant varsity coach the past four seasons.

So it wasn’t too much of a transition to assume the main role when it was announced that Chris Lewis would not return as the head coach – but everything else about this season has certainly been challenging.

“It’s been tough,” Graham said. “With the school situation and everything going on with the pandemic, we just haven’t been able to practice, and we’re kind of going and adjusting on the fly.

“You’ve got 12 to 13 guys in your locker room dealing with everything going on, so it’s just a challenge every day."

But it's a challenge that Graham believes both he and his team are up to. His JV teams lost just two region games combined while he was at the helm, and he has faith the Whirlwinds can turn their early season struggles around. Timmonsville is 0-3 overall at the moment and 0-2 in the region, with a game at Hannah-Pamplico scheduled for Friday.