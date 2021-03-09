Graves throws five-inning, no-hitter in West Florence's season-opening win

LAMAR, S.C. – Once Bryson Graves escaped a first-inning jam, he started rolling.

And rolling.

And rolling.

By game’s end, the West Florence pitcher had a five-inning no-hitter while striking out nine batters during the Knights’ 11-0 victory Monday at Lamar to open the season.

“Bryson settled down and threw the ball really well,” West Florence coach Josh Brown said. “He had some first-inning nerves. It was his first varsity start. But he really settled down and pitched pretty good.”

There was no need for Brown to give a pep talk.

“I said nothing to him before the game,” Brown said. “He’s a competitor, and he knew he was getting the ball today, and he did his thing.”

West Florence’s offense then started to do its thing in the second inning. With two outs, Dylan Snyder delivered a two-run double and George Derrick Floyd drew a bases-loaded walk. Snyder finished 2 for 4.

After adding two more runs in the fourth, West Florence broke the game open with a six-run fifth. The Knights, who drew 10 walks while Lamar committed four errors, got a run-scoring single by Graves.