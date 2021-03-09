Graves throws five-inning, no-hitter in West Florence's season-opening win

LAMAR, S.C. – Once Bryson Graves escaped a first-inning jam, he started rolling.
And rolling.
And rolling.
By game’s end, the West Florence pitcher had a five-inning no-hitter while striking out nine batters during the Knights’ 11-0 victory Monday at Lamar to open the season.
“Bryson settled down and threw the ball really well,” West Florence coach Josh Brown said. “He had some first-inning nerves. It was his first varsity start. But he really settled down and pitched pretty good.”
There was no need for Brown to give a pep talk.
“I said nothing to him before the game,” Brown said. “He’s a competitor, and he knew he was getting the ball today, and he did his thing.”
West Florence’s offense then started to do its thing in the second inning. With two outs, Dylan Snyder delivered a two-run double and George Derrick Floyd drew a bases-loaded walk. Snyder finished 2 for 4.
After adding two more runs in the fourth, West Florence broke the game open with a six-run fifth. The Knights, who drew 10 walks while Lamar committed four errors, got a run-scoring single by Graves.
Twelve West Florence batters in all stepped to the plate during that inning. RBI singles by Harley Davis and Jack Wilson accounted for the Knights’ final two runs.
“We had a lot of good at-bats in the fifth inning, barreled up some balls, and got a lot of runs there,” Brown said.
Lamar made its biggest offensive threat in the first inning, after the Knights stranded runners at second and third in the top half. The Silver Foxes had runners at second and third with two outs and Kendall Windham at the plate. But his fly to right was caught by a diving Shannon Jackson.
Brown, meanwhile, wants his team to take a lot more from Monday than a win.
“I told the guys before the game we only get one 2021 season. We didn’t get a 2020 season. We just need to make the most of it,” Brown said. “You never get these back. A lot of seniors across the state lost their senior seasons last year. Playing is really important to our guys this season.”
WF;030;26−11;10;0
L;000;00−0;0;4
WP – Bryson Graves (5 IP, 0H, 0R, 0 ER, 9K, 3 BB). LP: LP: Kendall Windham (1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 5 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: WF: Graves 2 for 4, RBI; Snyder 2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI; Edick 2 for 2, 2B; Harley Davis 2 for 2, RBI.
RECORDS: WF 1-0; L 0-1.