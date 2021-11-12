GSSM boys', girls' cross-country finish fourth in state

The Governor's School for Science & Math's girls' and boys' cross-country teams posted top-10 finishes at Friday's state meet.

Both teams placed fourth. In girls, the Eagles were followed by East Clarendon (fifth), McBee (seventh) and Carvers Bay (ninth).

For the GSSM girls, Elisa Lanahan was fifth at 21 minutes, 38.93 seconds. Anna Byford was 23rd (26:03.71), followed by Emma Feith (34th, 29:02.23), Marilyn Bertok (36th, 29:34.24) and Guadalupe Frias (41st, 31:15.94).

For East Clarendon, Mattie Kelly was 24th (26:08.62), followed by Kira Owens (25th, 26:18.31), Gabby Ganes (37th, 29:59.20), Selah Evans (45th, 31:55.58) and Lakilyn Gaskins (51st, 33:02.42).

For McBee, Baylee Jackson was 31st (27:47.51), followed by Ionika Dease (33rd, 27:21.52), Blazley Tyner (53rd, 34:07.38), Alexa Lane (58th, 37:04.45) and Kaelyn Dixon (64th, 40:27.75).

Carvers Bay was led by Naavah Piggott (39th, 30:24.88), followed by Mahaley Hughes (48th, 32:11.29), Brooklyn King (61st, 38:24.77), Khaliah Richardson (67th, 40:44.75) and Erin Morant (68th, 40:46.77).