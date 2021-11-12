 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GSSM boys', girls' cross-country finish fourth in state
0 Comments
Prep Cross-Country

GSSM boys', girls' cross-country finish fourth in state

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GSSM LOGO.jpg

The Governor's School for Science & Math's girls' and boys' cross-country teams posted top-10 finishes at Friday's state meet.

Both teams placed fourth. In girls, the Eagles were followed by East Clarendon (fifth), McBee (seventh) and Carvers Bay (ninth).

For the GSSM girls, Elisa Lanahan was fifth at 21 minutes, 38.93 seconds. Anna Byford was 23rd (26:03.71), followed by Emma Feith (34th, 29:02.23), Marilyn Bertok (36th, 29:34.24) and Guadalupe Frias (41st, 31:15.94).

For East Clarendon, Mattie Kelly was 24th (26:08.62), followed by Kira Owens (25th, 26:18.31), Gabby Ganes (37th, 29:59.20), Selah Evans (45th, 31:55.58) and Lakilyn Gaskins (51st, 33:02.42).

For McBee, Baylee Jackson was 31st (27:47.51), followed by Ionika Dease (33rd, 27:21.52), Blazley Tyner (53rd, 34:07.38), Alexa Lane (58th, 37:04.45) and Kaelyn Dixon (64th, 40:27.75).

Carvers Bay was led by Naavah Piggott (39th, 30:24.88), followed by Mahaley Hughes (48th, 32:11.29), Brooklyn King (61st, 38:24.77), Khaliah Richardson (67th, 40:44.75) and Erin Morant (68th, 40:46.77).

In boys, GSSM was led by Dominque Smith (14th, 19:49.72), followed by Tobyn Thibodeau (17th, 20:07.74), Charles Dullanty (23rd, 20:57.30), Sanjeev Chauhan (28th, 21:13.62) and Payton Baggott (42nd, 22:17.73).

And Hannah-Pamplico, which placed 10th, was led by Adam Elliott (12th, 19:34.48). He was followed by Kyle Elliott (39th, 22:09.11), Alex Powell (61st, 24:01.27), Cullen Smith (115th, 28.28.09) and Scott Stokes (116th, 28:34.14).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert