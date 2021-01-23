H-P boys rally past Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s boys rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won 46-44 over Johnsonville on Friday night on the Flashes’ home court.

The Raiders (5-1 overall, 3-1 Region 5-A) now have won each of their three games since the pandemic temporarily halted their season. As for the Flashes, who resumed practice Tuesday from their season stoppage, Friday was their first return to game action.

Jason Graham led the Raiders on Friday with 12 points, followed by Mikayon White with 11 and Davian Coaxum with 10.

A Jordan Williams putback at the third-quarter buzzer gave Johnsonville its biggest lead of the game, 29-20, completing a 13-4 run. But after Raiders coach Jimmy Williams emphasized a faster pace and more pressure on defense, his team played its way back into it.

“We needed to get more physical and speed the game up and press them,” Jimmy Williams said. “The only one they appeared to really want to handle the ball was (guard Quez Lewis). And, we needed to stay on him and not let them beat us with the 3. And then, we needed to crash the boards hard.”