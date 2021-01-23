H-P boys rally past Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s boys rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won 46-44 over Johnsonville on Friday night on the Flashes’ home court.
The Raiders (5-1 overall, 3-1 Region 5-A) now have won each of their three games since the pandemic temporarily halted their season. As for the Flashes, who resumed practice Tuesday from their season stoppage, Friday was their first return to game action.
Jason Graham led the Raiders on Friday with 12 points, followed by Mikayon White with 11 and Davian Coaxum with 10.
A Jordan Williams putback at the third-quarter buzzer gave Johnsonville its biggest lead of the game, 29-20, completing a 13-4 run. But after Raiders coach Jimmy Williams emphasized a faster pace and more pressure on defense, his team played its way back into it.
“We needed to get more physical and speed the game up and press them,” Jimmy Williams said. “The only one they appeared to really want to handle the ball was (guard Quez Lewis). And, we needed to stay on him and not let them beat us with the 3. And then, we needed to crash the boards hard.”
That included making a couple of uncharacteristic baskets — such as those from 3-point range after getting within 33-26. White sank one 3-pointer. Then, after the Raiders forced a turnover, teammate Victor Jackson attempted a 3-pointer of his own from the left perimeter, and it banked in to bring H-P within 33-32.
“That was big because if you look at our stats, you see that we’re not normally a good, 3-point shooting team,” Williams said.
After a Jackson free throw tied it at 33, a Coaxum layup with 5:01 in the game gave Hannah-Pamplico the lead for good.
“Once we applied the pressure, the game changed, and the momentum went our way,” Williams said.
Down the stretch, the Raiders led by as many as six points — the final time being 45-39. After two Lewis free throws with 38.5 seconds left moved Johnsonville within four, the Flashes had a chance to make one final charge.
But after H-P missed two free throws, the Flashes turned the ball back over, and H-P sealed the win.
“Just an inability on our part to score,” Johnsonville coach Harris Avant said. “We tried to force some things offensively that hurt us. On three days of practice, I knew our timing, speed and endurance would be a factor. Give (H-P) credit. They battled hard in the fourth quarter and forced us to make a few mistakes.”
Lewis led Johnsonville (3-5, 0-1) with 14 points.
“It was good to get the win, but Johnsonville is a good team,” Williams said. “And we have to play them one more time. Luckily, that one will be at our place.”
H-P;8;8;6;26--46
J;8;8;13;15- 44
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (46)
Mikayon White 11, Poston 2, Davian Coaxum 10, Jackson 4, Jason Graham 12, Sellers 5.
JOHNSONVILLE (44)
Quez Lewis 14, Williams 4, Avant 3, Coles 3, Wilson 8, Timmons 8, Smith 4.
GIRLS
Johnsonville 58
Hannah-Pamplico 33
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − The Flashes outscored Hannah-Pamplico 20-4 during the first quarter and never looked back.
"I thought we played really well tonight, considering we've only had three practices this week after being off for over a month," said Flashes coach Walter Clark, whose team improved to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in Region 5-A. "The key tonight was taking advantage of scoring on the turnovers. We need to get more consistent with what we are doing. But I am hoping that will come with more repetition as we get back into the swing of things."
TaNiya Timmons led Johnsonville with 27 points, followed by Terionna Nesmith with 10.