Halftime speech sparks South Florence girls to dominant second half in win

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence coach David Robinson had seen enough.

It was halftime, and his team trailed 23-21 to a Lakewood team Robinson thought had no business being in front.

With that in mind, he told his players in the locker room what he thought of that.

“We had a good, little talk with them at halftime because we came out real flat,” Robinson said. “We talked about our lack of intensity during the first two quarters. We had to pick up our intensity and start running. I think we had kind of played to the level of our opponent in the first half. In the second half, we had to play some Bruin basketball.”

That they did, outscoring Lakewood 43-15 the rest of the way and winning 64-38 Monday night.

Led by Albany Wilson’s 12 third-quarter points (she finished the game with 15), the Bruins revved the intensity and played how Robinson preferred.

And it all started with Wilson, who also finished Monday’s game with 16 rebounds.