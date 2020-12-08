Halftime speech sparks South Florence girls to dominant second half in win

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence coach David Robinson had seen enough.
It was halftime, and his team trailed 23-21 to a Lakewood team Robinson thought had no business being in front.
With that in mind, he told his players in the locker room what he thought of that.
“We had a good, little talk with them at halftime because we came out real flat,” Robinson said. “We talked about our lack of intensity during the first two quarters. We had to pick up our intensity and start running. I think we had kind of played to the level of our opponent in the first half. In the second half, we had to play some Bruin basketball.”
That they did, outscoring Lakewood 43-15 the rest of the way and winning 64-38 Monday night.
Led by Albany Wilson’s 12 third-quarter points (she finished the game with 15), the Bruins revved the intensity and played how Robinson preferred.
And it all started with Wilson, who also finished Monday’s game with 16 rebounds.
“At halftime, I personally challenged her,” said Robinson, whose team improved to 2-1. “She’s the leader of our team, but her energy was off in the first half. She had to pick that up. Once she picked up her energy, everybody else got on her back and rode with her.”
The Gators never recovered.
“Albany’s whole body language changed,” Robinson said. “She came out more in tune with the game. She wanted to play. From the time the ball was inbounded, she was ready to go. And, the whole energy level of the team also jumped another notch and we took control of the game.”
Two other Bruins also scored in double figures, with Lashanti Evans with 16 points, followed by Lonniesha Guyton with 11.
But to play fast, a team’s defense has to set the tone. With that in mind, the Bruins shifted from zone and forced the issue.
“In the second half, we wanted to man up,” Robinson said. “Go man to man and make them beat us off the dribble.”
Lakewood couldn’t, and South Florence pulled way.
“We’re still looking for a complete game,” Robinson said. “But I liked what I saw after halftime. We can build on that.”
L 10 13 10 5 -- 38
SF 9 12 23 20 -- 64
LAKEWOOD (38)
Smalls 5, Graham 1, Williams 2, Hodge 8, Roach 2, Tanasia Wright 20
SOUTH FLORENCE (64)
Acree 7, Albany Wilson 15, Mclamore 3, Lonniesha Guyton 11, Hudson 2, Sims 4, Lashanti Evans 16, Baker 6.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!