Hannah-Pamplico basketball sweeps past Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico's boys went on a 19-2 run to start Friday's game against Timmonsville and never looked back, winning 61-46 on the Whirlwinds' senior night.
“I told them Timmonsville stands in the way of what we want. They were going to play small on us,” Raiders coach Jimmy Williams said. “I told them to go in there and take care of business, and then we’ll worry about next week. Hey, let’s get it. If not, Timmonsville is going to take it.”
The Raiders made sure from the tipoff that didn’t happen, as they used pressure defense to set the tone and get easy baskets en route to their biggest lead of the first half, which was capped by a 3-pointer from Zander Poston.
“They shared the ball; it was a good team effort,” Williams said. “They moved the ball around and ran the offense. They didn’t rush it, and they took what Timmonsville gave them.”
Meanwhile, Hannah-Pamplico (7-1 overall, 5-0 Region 5-A) is playing its best ball since the middle of last decade when the late Solomon Williamson coached the Raiders to a lower-state final and lower-state semifinal.
On Friday junior Cyrus Ellison powered the Raiders from beginning to end, scoring six points in the first quarter and finishing the game with 20.
“We got the early lead, but Timmonsville made a couple of runs. We just weathered the storm,” Williams said.
The Whirlwinds’ final surge happened late in the third quarter after rallying from a 20-point deficit. They even got within eight early in the fourth on a putback by Christian Taylor.
But from that point, the Raiders seemed to always make a basket when Timmonsville was poised to get even closer.
Jaheim Greene led the Whirlwinds with 10 points.
H-P: 21; 8; 13; 19¯61
T: 8; 7; 17; 14—46
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (61)
White 7, Poston 7, Coaxum 9, Jackson 4, Cyrus Ellison 20, Sellers 8, Jenkins 6.
TIMMONSVILLE (46)
Eaddy 8, Echols 5, Taylor 9, Wilds 2, Brown 8, Jaheim Greene 10, McNeil 4.
GIRLS
Hannah-Pamplico 34
Timmonsville 25
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico started strong by outscoring Timmonsville 16-6 during Friday's first quarter
“We were aggressive and got after it,” Raiders coach Kim Tuten said. “And our defense wasn’t too bad tonight. Offensively, we could have picked it up a little bit more, but we were trying to slow it down a little bit.”
Jayla Graham scored nine of her game-high 16 points during the first quarter to lead Hannah-Pamplico.
“During the first half, we were just trying to key in on our defense and work on that,” said Tuten, whose team improved to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in Region 5-A. “But our offense got a little slow for us in the second half, I felt like.”
By then, however, Hannah-Pamplico led 25-9 at halftime.
Ja'Niya Scott-Rouse, meanwhile, led Timmonsville with 10 points.
H-P: 16; 9; 6; 3—34
T: 6; 3; 8; 8—25
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (34)
Peterson 6, Jayla Graham 16, Bostick 2, Wilson 7, Davis 3
TIMMONSVILLE (25)
Graham 6, Ja’Niya Scott-Rouse 10, Hudson 7, Smith 2.