Hannah-Pamplico basketball sweeps past Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico's boys went on a 19-2 run to start Friday's game against Timmonsville and never looked back, winning 61-46 on the Whirlwinds' senior night.

“I told them Timmonsville stands in the way of what we want. They were going to play small on us,” Raiders coach Jimmy Williams said. “I told them to go in there and take care of business, and then we’ll worry about next week. Hey, let’s get it. If not, Timmonsville is going to take it.”

The Raiders made sure from the tipoff that didn’t happen, as they used pressure defense to set the tone and get easy baskets en route to their biggest lead of the first half, which was capped by a 3-pointer from Zander Poston.

“They shared the ball; it was a good team effort,” Williams said. “They moved the ball around and ran the offense. They didn’t rush it, and they took what Timmonsville gave them.”

Meanwhile, Hannah-Pamplico (7-1 overall, 5-0 Region 5-A) is playing its best ball since the middle of last decade when the late Solomon Williamson coached the Raiders to a lower-state final and lower-state semifinal.

On Friday junior Cyrus Ellison powered the Raiders from beginning to end, scoring six points in the first quarter and finishing the game with 20.