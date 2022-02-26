Hannah-Pamplico boys lose 50-41 to Scott's Branch in 1A lower state final

FLORENCE, S.C. − Hannah-Pamplico's fans showed up big at the Florence Center, and the Raiders' start equaled that moment.
Coach Jimmy Williams' team jumped to a 7-1 start over last year's state runner-up Scott's Branch Eagles. But not long after that, the Eagles evened the score in Saturday's 1A lower state final.
It stayed that way at halftime, tied at 21. After three quarters, Scott's Branch led 31-30.
But in the fourth quarter, the Eagles went on a 14-3 run and never looked back to win 50-41.
The Region 5-A champion Raiders end the season at 23-2.
"I think we played pretty well, offensively. I think it was the turnovers," Williams said. "We got rattled a bit, and that hadn't happened all year. I don't care how good you are. If you commit turnovers, you're not going to beat anybody."
After Hannah-Pamplico took their final lead, 30-29, on two free throws from Jatorri Bartell-Gray, two Tyler Kind free throws pushed the momentum Scott's Branch's way for good.
An inside basket by Montrez Sinkler sparked a 6-0 Eagles run. Although a 3-pointer by H-P's Zander Poston temporarily slowed it, Scott's Branch kept pushing its lead. A layup and free throw by Zakee Rendell, followed by a Sinkler layup, capped the surge that resulted in a 44-33 lead with 2:35 left.
"Defensively, I really don't think there was any difference in their pressure or intensity," Williams said. "I just feel it was our turnovers. I don't think they adjusted. We adjusted a little bit. They got a little bit more calls than we did. But overall, the game was called evenly both ways. We just turned the ball over."
All Williams could do at that point was try to regroup his players.
I had told them to not get rattled, keep their emotions in check," Williams said. "I told them before that every time you get to this level, it's all about emotions. And when you get emotional, and you let your emotions show and it gets involved with your game, it rattles the whole team."
Poston led the Raiders with 10 points. The Eagles, meanwhile, were led by Randy Gibson's 21 points, followed by Rendell's 11.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (41)
Zander Poston 10, Jenkins 6, Ellison 4, Graham 4, McNeil 9, Sellers 2, Eaddy 2, Bartell-Gray 4.
SCOTT'S BRANCH (50)
Sinkler 8, Zakee Rendell 11, Randy Gibson 21, Kind 3, Ballard 5, Calloway 2.