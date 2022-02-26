Hannah-Pamplico boys lose 50-41 to Scott's Branch in 1A lower state final

"Defensively, I really don't think there was any difference in their pressure or intensity," Williams said. "I just feel it was our turnovers. I don't think they adjusted. We adjusted a little bit. They got a little bit more calls than we did. But overall, the game was called evenly both ways. We just turned the ball over."

All Williams could do at that point was try to regroup his players.

I had told them to not get rattled, keep their emotions in check," Williams said. "I told them before that every time you get to this level, it's all about emotions. And when you get emotional, and you let your emotions show and it gets involved with your game, it rattles the whole team."

Poston led the Raiders with 10 points. The Eagles, meanwhile, were led by Randy Gibson's 21 points, followed by Rendell's 11.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (41)

Zander Poston 10, Jenkins 6, Ellison 4, Graham 4, McNeil 9, Sellers 2, Eaddy 2, Bartell-Gray 4.

SCOTT'S BRANCH (50)

Sinkler 8, Zakee Rendell 11, Randy Gibson 21, Kind 3, Ballard 5, Calloway 2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.