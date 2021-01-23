Hannah-Pamplico boys rally past Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico’s boys rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won 46-44 over Johnsonville on Friday night on the Flashes’ home court.
The Raiders (5-1 overall, 3-1 Region 5-A) now have won each of their three games played since the pandemic temporarily halted their season. As for the Flashes, who resumed practice Tuesday from their season stoppage, Friday was their first return to game action.
Jason Graham led the Raiders on Friday with 12 points, followed by Mikayon White with 11 and Davian Coaxum with 10.
A Jordan Williams putback at the third-quarter buzzer gave Johnsonville its biggest lead of the game, 29-20, completing a 13-4 run. But after Raiders coach Jimmy Williams emphasized a faster pace and more pressure on defense, his team played its way back into it.
And that included making a couple of uncharacteristic baskets – such as those from 3-point range after getting within 33-26. White sank one 3-pointer. Then, after the Raiders forced a turnover, teammate Victor Jackson attempted a 3-pointer of his own from the left perimeter, and it banked in to bring H-P within 33-32.
After a Jackson free throw tied it at 33, a Coaxum layup with 5:01 left in the game gave Hannah-Pamplico the lead for good.
Down the stretch, the Raiders led by as many as six points -- the final time being 45-39. After two Lewis free throws with 38.5 seconds left moved Johnsonville within four, the Flashes had a chance to make one final charge.
After H-P missed two free throws, however, the Flashes turned the ball back over, and H-P sealed the win.
Lewis led Johnsonville (3-5, 0-1) with 14 points.
H-P;8;8;6;26--46
J;8;8;13;15- 44
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (46)
Mikayon White 11, Poston 2, Davian Coaxum 10, Jackson 4, Jason Graham 12, Sellers 5.
JOHNSONVILLE (44)
Quez Lewis 14, Williams 4, Avant 3, Coles 3, Wilson 8, Timmons 8, Smith 4.