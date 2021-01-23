Hannah-Pamplico boys rally past Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico’s boys rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won 46-44 over Johnsonville on Friday night on the Flashes’ home court.

The Raiders (5-1 overall, 3-1 Region 5-A) now have won each of their three games played since the pandemic temporarily halted their season. As for the Flashes, who resumed practice Tuesday from their season stoppage, Friday was their first return to game action.

Jason Graham led the Raiders on Friday with 12 points, followed by Mikayon White with 11 and Davian Coaxum with 10.

A Jordan Williams putback at the third-quarter buzzer gave Johnsonville its biggest lead of the game, 29-20, completing a 13-4 run. But after Raiders coach Jimmy Williams emphasized a faster pace and more pressure on defense, his team played its way back into it.

And that included making a couple of uncharacteristic baskets – such as those from 3-point range after getting within 33-26. White sank one 3-pointer. Then, after the Raiders forced a turnover, teammate Victor Jackson attempted a 3-pointer of his own from the left perimeter, and it banked in to bring H-P within 33-32.