Hannah-Pamplico boys roll past Timmonsville
Boys' Prep Basketball

Hannah-Pamplico boys roll past Timmonsville

Timmonsville vs HP

Hannah-Pamplico's Jordan Lawson goes up for the basket while Timmonsville's Christian Taylor defends during Friday's game.

 TAYLOR ADAMS/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico's boys went on a 19-2 run to start Friday's game against Timmonsville and never looked back, winning 61-46 on the Whirlwinds' senior night.

The Raiders (7-1 overall, 5-0 Region 5-A) are playing their best ball since the middle of last decade when the late Solomon Williamson coached the Raiders to a lower-state final and lower-state semifinal.

On Friday, current coach Jimmy Williams' Raiders used pressure defense to set the tone and get easy baskets en route to their biggest lead of the first half, which was capped by a 3-pointer from Zander Poston.

But it was junior Cyrus Ellison who powered the Raiders from beginning to end, scoring six points in the first quarter and finishing the game with 20. 

Timmonsville found its footing late in the third quarter after rallying from a 20-point deficit. The Whirlwinds even got within eight early in the fourth on a putback by Christian Taylor.

But from that point, the Raiders seemed to always make a shot when Timmonsville was poised to get even closer.

Jaheim Greene led the Whirlwinds with 10 points.

H-P;21;8;13;19--61

T;8;7;17;14—46

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (61)

White 7, Poston 7, Coaxum 9, Jackson 4, Cyrus Ellison 20, Sellers 8, Jenkins 6.

TIMMONSVILLE (46)

Eaddy 8, Echols 5, Taylor 9, Wilds 2, Brown 8, Jaheim Greene 10, McNeil 4.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

