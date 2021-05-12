 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hannah-Pamplico boys' tennis reaches Class A lower-state final
0 comments

Hannah-Pamplico boys' tennis reaches Class A lower-state final

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HP vs. GSF Tennis

Hannah-Pamplico High School’s Connor Hudson Tuesday evening plays against Green Sea-Floyds in tennis playoff action in Pamplico.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Connor Hudson defeated Aaron Moore in No.3 singles 7-6 (8), 6-2 to give his team a 4-3 win over Green Sea Floyds and send the Raiders to the Class A, lower-state final.

The Raiders will next play Philips Simmons on Thursday.

SINGLES

McCray Poston (HP) def. Luke Elliott 6-2, 6-2; Jackson Cooper (HP) def. ; Connor Hudson (HP) def. Aaron Moore 6-6(8-6), 6-2; Chris Basso (GSF) def Caleb Bram 3-6, 6-4 (11-9); Ethan Strickland (GSF) def. Juan Arriaga 6-4, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Elliott/ Meadows (GSF) def. Poston/ Cooper 6-3, 4-6 (11-9); Cullen Smith/ C.J. Bethea (HP) def. Jones Lay/ Josh Davis 6-2, 4-6 (10-7).

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+59
PHOTOS: HP vs. GSF Tennis
Sports

PHOTOS: HP vs. GSF Tennis

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico High School's boys tennis Tuesday night defeated Green Sea-Floyds 4-3 and will play next at Philip Simmons H…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert