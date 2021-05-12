Hannah-Pamplico boys' tennis reaches Class A lower-state final

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Connor Hudson defeated Aaron Moore in No.3 singles 7-6 (8), 6-2 to give his team a 4-3 win over Green Sea Floyds and send the Raiders to the Class A, lower-state final.
The Raiders will next play Philips Simmons on Thursday.
SINGLES
McCray Poston (HP) def. Luke Elliott 6-2, 6-2; Jackson Cooper (HP) def. ; Connor Hudson (HP) def. Aaron Moore 6-6(8-6), 6-2; Chris Basso (GSF) def Caleb Bram 3-6, 6-4 (11-9); Ethan Strickland (GSF) def. Juan Arriaga 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Elliott/ Meadows (GSF) def. Poston/ Cooper 6-3, 4-6 (11-9); Cullen Smith/ C.J. Bethea (HP) def. Jones Lay/ Josh Davis 6-2, 4-6 (10-7).