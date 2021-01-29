 Skip to main content
Hannah-Pamplico girls beat Timmonsville
Girls' Prep Basketball

Hannah-Pamplico girls beat Timmonsville

Timmonsville vs HP

Hannah-Pamplico's Jayla Graham scrambles on the floor to get the ball to her teammate, Karah Turner (left) during the Raiders' win over Timmonsville on Friday night.

 TAYLOR ADAMS/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico's girls started strong by outscoring Timmonsville 16-6 during Friday's first quarter. That gave the Raiders all the momentum they needed as they won 34-25 Friday night.

Jayla Graham scored nine of her game-high 16 points during the first quarter to lead Hannah-Pamplico.

The Raiders (2-5 overall, 2-3 Region 5-A) then increased their lead to 25-9 at halftime.

Ja'Niya Scott-Rouse, meanwhile, led Timmonsville with 10 points.

H-P;16;9;6;3--34

T;6;3;8;8--25

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (34)

Peterson 6, Jayla Graham 16, Bostick 2, Wilson 7, Davis 3

TIMMONSVILLE (25)

Graham 6, Ja’Niya Scott-Rouse 10, Hudson 7, Smith 2.

