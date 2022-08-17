Hannah-Pamplico hopes for complete team effort

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico can put up numbers. So much so, last year’s Raiders set the program’s single-season passing record (2,030 yards) in eight games. The quarterback who did all that, Zander Poston, graduated as valedictorian.

But Raiders coach Jamie Johnson thinks this year’s offense can also pack quite a punch.

“We’re going to be a lot better than everyone thinks,” said Johnson, whose team was 4-4 last year.

A huge key won’t even be that potent offensive attack. Instead, it will be a much-improved defense.

“We’ve grown up on defense a lot, already,” Johnson said. “Since I’ve been at Hannah-Pamplico, scoring points has not really been an issue. So, we really need to tighten up on defense. And I think we’ve made great strides to do that.”

OFFENSE

Another Poston (no relation to Zander) will stand behind center. Meet Wade.

“I think we’ve got a good one in Wade Poston to take over,” Johnson said. “He’s studious, and his fundamentals and mechanics are unbelievable. He trains at QB1, out of Columbia. So, I think he’s poised for a great year. He’s got all the tools to be successful, that’s for sure.

“If I can keep all the Postons coming through here and they’re as successful as Zander was, I’ll keep taking them.”

The latest Poston quarterback already has a go-to receiver in Tae Sellers, who accounted for 899 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

“The biggest thing is he needs to lead us,” Johnson said. “He’s our dude. This morning, on the power clean, he got like 285 (pounds) on that. We’re excited for him as a player. He’s definitely making strides and he knows he’s the guy and he has to be that leader. His talent is second to none.”

Sophomore Jamarcus Williams, a star defensive back from 2021, is in the mix at running back.

“He’s a special athlete,” Johnson said of Williams, son of boys’ basketball coach Jimmy Williams. “He is literally a four-sport athlete and is very special. His dad played football at South Carolina State. So, there is definitely some good lineage there. I think Jamarcus is going to definitely burst through the seam this year and get more press.”

On the offensive line, Avery Stone will anchor it at left tackle.

“He’s our leader back there,” Johnson said. “He’ll also be our defensive leader back there for us. We’re excited he’s taking the vocal role for the next two years.”

DEFENSE

Speaking of Stone, he’s expected to again make an impact at defensive end.

“I think he’s a run-fit for sure,” Johnson said. “He’s tough, and he plays hard. So, he definitely gives a bunch of people fits because of his effort. That’s what our program is based on. We’re not always the most talented football team. We just have guys who play with tremendous effort.”

Johnny Book returns at linebacker.

“He’ll also be a great leader for us,” Johnson said. “He has put on 20 pounds, and he is looking good out there. I sure don’t want to get hit by him.”

In the secondary, Williams is back after intercepting four passes last year. Josh McNeil, James Davis and Sellers are what Johnson calls his most talented group since he took over as coach in 2016.

“Williams is so competitive, he wants to dominate at checkers,” Johnson said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Ty Daves returns as punter and will also handle kicking duties.