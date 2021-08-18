Hannah-Pamplico hopes to return to winning ways

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico coach Jamie Johnson has plenty to be excited about. That is, if his Raiders remain healthy.

“Last year, we were pretty young in a bunch of spots. But we’ve got a lot of them back,” Johnson said.

“We feel like, after a full offseason and being able to put in a lot of good work in, we feel like we can turn the corner.”

After the Raiders went 8-3 in in 2018, they have gone 6-12 since. But Johnson is harping on a family mindset to help his program win again.

“We’ve added a chain this year as a symbol,” Johnson said. “We use it on the sidelines; nobody wants to be the weakest link. We’ve talked about how we’re linked together. If we’re linked together, we’re unstoppable. That chain can’t be broken. We just have to be sure that everyone is pulling in the same direction.”

Offense

Zander Poston returns as the Raiders’ quarterback after throwing for 678 yards last year and five touchdowns.