Hannah-Pamplico hopes to return to winning ways

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico coach Jamie Johnson has plenty to be excited about. That is, if his Raiders remain healthy.
“Last year, we were pretty young in a bunch of spots. But we’ve got a lot of them back,” Johnson said.
“We feel like, after a full offseason and being able to put in a lot of good work in, we feel like we can turn the corner.”
After the Raiders went 8-3 in in 2018, they have gone 6-12 since. But Johnson is harping on a family mindset to help his program win again.
“We’ve added a chain this year as a symbol,” Johnson said. “We use it on the sidelines; nobody wants to be the weakest link. We’ve talked about how we’re linked together. If we’re linked together, we’re unstoppable. That chain can’t be broken. We just have to be sure that everyone is pulling in the same direction.”
Offense
Zander Poston returns as the Raiders’ quarterback after throwing for 678 yards last year and five touchdowns.
“We’re excited to have him back; he’s an incredible athlete,” Johnson said. “He gives us the ability to push the ball downfield with his strong arm. That just shows you the level of athlete that he is, and he’s also probably going to be the valedictorian of his class.
“He knows how to read his coverage,” he added. “Without participating in 7-on-7 last summer, we were still teaching him about quarterback. But now, he can be the leader under center. We feel like he has great knowledge for what we’re doing.”
At running back, Hannah-Pamplico has Floyd Eaddy as its showcase player.
“He went to the USC camp, and there he ran a 4.34 (40-yard dash),” Johnson said. “When you’ve got that kind of explosive running back, that gets you excited because he’s explosive; he’s big and powerful and strong. He’s fast and also holds the school’s power-clean record.”
At receiver, Hannah-Pamplico features Cyrus Ellison, Taeshaun Sellers and James Davis.
“(Ellison) had an unbelievable offseason and understands the game,” Johnson said.
Cayden Hunt and Jason Graham are options at tight end.
On the offensive line, three returners are left tackle Ross Bazen, center C.J. Bethea and right tackle Gavin Dowdy.
“We’ve got a couple of new pieces, but they’re smart and jelled this summer,” Johnson said. “If we can get them going in the right direction, we’ve got a pretty good chance to have the most explosive offense since I’ve been here (2016).”
Defense
Ellison and Kenny Fleming will be the key on the defensive line to pressure the quarterback. Middle linebacker Johnny Book will then be the key to the next unit.
“(Book) should be huge at linebacker,” Johnson said. “If we can stay healthy, we can have a pretty good group.”
Freshman cornerback Jamarcus Williams (son of football assistant and boys’ basketball coach Jimmy Williams) could make a huge impact in the secondary.
“He has actually risen to the challenge,” Johnson said. “He’s smart; he’s been around the game his whole life. I think he’ll surprise a lot of people this season.”
Special teams
One other potential surprise to opponents is what Hannah-Pamplico plans to do after touchdowns. After primarily going for two the past three seasons, the Raiders plan to kick extra points with Poston.
“I’m hoping that someone can shore up that spot,” Johnson said.