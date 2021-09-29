Hannah-Pamplico, Lake View gear up for key region clash

PAMPLICO, S.C. – For the second time this season, Hannah-Pamplico coach Jamie Johnson is game-planning for Lake View. After midweek protocols prevented the teams from facing off earlier this month, the coast appears to be clear this time around.
It’s the Region 5-A opener for Hannah-Pamplico (2-1 overall), and Lake View is 5-1 and 1-0. The lone loss for both teams was to Aynor.
“We think it will be a good matchup,” Johnson said. “I think we’re two of the better teams in the region, so I’m excited to see how well we stack up against them. We’ll see if we turned the tide in our program, or if we’ve still got work to do.”
And what better benchmark to measure it by than Lake View, which has won 10 state championships, the most recent in 2016? Coach Daryl King’s Wild Gators also reached last year’s state final before losing against Southside Christian.
“When you’re building a program, you want to model it after powerhouses, and Lake View is the standard,” Johnson said. “We think we’ve got some good pieces, too. But we’re still building over here. Hannah-Pamplico has never really had any football tradition. So, why not start this week and build some of our own?”
For that to happen, the Raiders must stop a suddenly dominant Wild Gator air attack. After being primarily known in recent years for its success running the ball, Lake View quarterback D.J. Bethea has given defenses much more to think about with 1,066 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Receivers Shaheed Dawkins (591 yards, two touchdowns) and Trey Page (311, six) have been two of his go-to players, and teammate Marvin Gordon has 811 rushing yards and seven scores of his own.
“They’ll big-play you to death, and you lose momentum like that,” Johnson said. “So, we’re trying to make sure we limit their big plays. We know they’re going to make plays, but we want to limit the number of plays they make over the top.”
But the Raiders have some playmakers of their own. Quarterback Zander Poston has passed for 577 yards and seven touchdowns through three games. Running back Floyd Eaddy has 333 yards and three scores, and two of Poston’s go-to receivers are Tae Sellers (277 yards, three touchdowns) and Cyrus Ellison (248, three).
“I think (Sellers and Ellison) are a couple of receivers who are as good as anybody in the state,” Johnson said. “They’re both special players, and I’ve seen spectacular catches by them during the course of this season.”
And Johnson also praises Poston for leading the Raiders’ aerial game.
“I think we’ve got the pieces to where we can push the tempo and stretch our opponents vertically all over the field,” Johnson said. “And as for Zander, he’s playing as good as a quarterback can play. We haven’t turned the ball over. And still, he’s having the passing stats that he has had.”