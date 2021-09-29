Hannah-Pamplico, Lake View gear up for key region clash

PAMPLICO, S.C. – For the second time this season, Hannah-Pamplico coach Jamie Johnson is game-planning for Lake View. After midweek protocols prevented the teams from facing off earlier this month, the coast appears to be clear this time around.

It’s the Region 5-A opener for Hannah-Pamplico (2-1 overall), and Lake View is 5-1 and 1-0. The lone loss for both teams was to Aynor.

“We think it will be a good matchup,” Johnson said. “I think we’re two of the better teams in the region, so I’m excited to see how well we stack up against them. We’ll see if we turned the tide in our program, or if we’ve still got work to do.”

And what better benchmark to measure it by than Lake View, which has won 10 state championships, the most recent in 2016? Coach Daryl King’s Wild Gators also reached last year’s state final before losing against Southside Christian.

“When you’re building a program, you want to model it after powerhouses, and Lake View is the standard,” Johnson said. “We think we’ve got some good pieces, too. But we’re still building over here. Hannah-Pamplico has never really had any football tradition. So, why not start this week and build some of our own?”

