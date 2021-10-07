Hannah-Pamplico makes most of bye week

PAMPLICO, S.C. – A 38-32 victory over Lake View last week didn’t bring Hannah-Pamplico its first region championship since 2014. The Raiders can clinch that with victories over Johnsonville on Thursday, then Green Sea Floyds on Oct. 22.

But a victory last week over the Wild Gators did win Raiders coach Jamie Johnson a new hairdo. It has been blond, as well as his beard, since Sunday night.

“Some of the boys have blond streaks, or dyes, or whatever. And we made a deal if we beat Lake View, I would have to also dye my hair,” said Johnson, whose team is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 5-A. “I went and got a haircut Tuesday; we didn’t say how long I had to be blond. But the person cutting my hair talked me into not dying my hair back to its natural color. Sometimes, you’ve got to have a little bit of fun with it. Football’s a grind.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to have fun with it,” he added. “Winning is hard, so enjoy it a little bit.”

Friday’s win was the third in program history against Lake View, and it was the second time since Johnson took over the Raiders in 2016. Hannah-Pamplico quarterback Zander Poston threw four touchdown passes and helped his team Friday to a 38-18 lead after three quarters.