Hannah-Pamplico makes most of bye week

PAMPLICO, S.C. – A 38-32 victory over Lake View last week didn’t bring Hannah-Pamplico its first region championship since 2014. The Raiders can clinch that with victories over Johnsonville on Thursday, then Green Sea Floyds on Oct. 22.
But a victory last week over the Wild Gators did win Raiders coach Jamie Johnson a new hairdo. It has been blond, as well as his beard, since Sunday night.
“Some of the boys have blond streaks, or dyes, or whatever. And we made a deal if we beat Lake View, I would have to also dye my hair,” said Johnson, whose team is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 5-A. “I went and got a haircut Tuesday; we didn’t say how long I had to be blond. But the person cutting my hair talked me into not dying my hair back to its natural color. Sometimes, you’ve got to have a little bit of fun with it. Football’s a grind.
“Sometimes, you’ve got to have fun with it,” he added. “Winning is hard, so enjoy it a little bit.”
Friday’s win was the third in program history against Lake View, and it was the second time since Johnson took over the Raiders in 2016. Hannah-Pamplico quarterback Zander Poston threw four touchdown passes and helped his team Friday to a 38-18 lead after three quarters.
“(Poston) is probably going to be the valedictorian of his senior class, so he’s smart,” Johnson said. “He knows everything about our offense, so we have a lot of trust in him. He hasn’t put us in bad situations.”
This season, Poston leads the Pee Dee with 821 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“When you don’t turn the ball over, you’re going to win a bunch of games,” Johnson said. “And, he has two big-time targets in Cyrus Ellison and Tae Sellers. All Zander has to do is manage the offense. And Floyd Eaddy is special, too, at running back.”
Sellers has 424 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and Ellison has 267 and three. Eaddy, meanwhile, has rushed for 480 yards and five scores of his own.
But this week, the Raiders have a bye before playing at Johnsonville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“I would like for us to keep playing. Sometimes, that can be good or bad because I definitely felt like we had some momentum going,” Johnson said. “The bye does give us a chance to focus a little bit more on us. Lake View is so good, they can still expose things on your team, even when you play a good game. So, we are focusing on us this week so we can get better the next week.”
While the Raiders hope to continue their winning, Johnson's hair color will be in tune.
“It’s not that bad of a thing if we keep winning," Johnson said. "I don’t care what it takes.”