Hannah-Pamplico searching for new baseball coach

20180510_015710.jpg

Hannah-Pamplico coach Hal Lambert encourages his players from third base while the Raiders are at bat.

 SCOTT CHANCEY | Morning News

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Hal Lambert won't be returning as Hannah-Pamplico's baseball coach, per a job post from Florence School District 2.

Lambert, who coached the Raiders to the 2018 Class A state final, also guided his team to five straight district playoff crowns (2015-2019).

Lambert's past stops include being coach at Mullins.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

