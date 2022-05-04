Hannah-Pamplico searching for new baseball coach

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Hal Lambert won't be returning as Hannah-Pamplico's baseball coach, per a job post from Florence School District 2.
Lambert, who coached the Raiders to the 2018 Class A state final, also guided his team to five straight district playoff crowns (2015-2019).
Lambert's past stops include being coach at Mullins.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
