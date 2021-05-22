Hannah-Pamplico's Bennett, Timmonsville's Bennett win state titles

The state track meet wasn’t held last year because of the pandemic. But in 2019, Graham reached state in just the 100 meters.

“Since then, I’ve done a lot more practicing on jumping and working out in the weight room,” Graham said, who also placed second Saturday in the 100 (12.80 seconds) and third in the 200 (26.45).

It certainly was a banner day for the freshman.

“It’s about her athleticism,” Ward said. “That’s what it boils down to. She’s very coachable. Jimmy Williams is the one who works with our sprinters and jumpers, and he has done a phenomenal job with her. She works hard, and she deserved what she won today.”

As for Bennett, Timmonsville coach Ezra Lighty gave him all the motivation he needed after noticing two runners on the lineup that had been timed faster than him.

“I told him to run to win,” Lighty said. “He didn’t want to get worse than third. But I said, ‘We don’t go for third. Just run your race and try to get first.”

That was exactly what Bennett did.