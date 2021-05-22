Hannah-Pamplico's Graham, Timmonsville's Bennett win state titles

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico freshman Jayla Graham won a state championship in the girls’ Class A long jump, and Timmonsville sophomore Jamari Bennett took home the state crown in the boys’ Class A 100 meters.
Graham’s winning distance was 16 feet, 3 inches. As for Bennett, his winning time was 11 seconds.
Graham’s mark was not her personal best. She had jumped as far as 17.5.25 in the past.
“It was nerve-racking, but I believed in myself and knew I could win,” said Graham, who also won region and lower state.
Graham had every right to believe in herself as she went undefeated this season in the event. It was her fourth jump Saturday that clinched the state championship.
“I didn’t think I was going to win it at first, after I finished my jumps,” Graham said. “Then, when I did find out that I had won, I was very surprised. With the people I was competing against, I didn’t know what their jumps were, so to be announced as the state champion, I was surprised.”
Her coaches, Jordan Ward and Jimmy Williams, were far from surprised.
“I was not surprised at all, to be honest with you,” Ward said. “She’s a great young lady and has worked very hard. She’s very talented, and she’s still got a few more years to win state championships.”
The state track meet wasn’t held last year because of the pandemic. But in 2019, Graham reached state in just the 100 meters.
“Since then, I’ve done a lot more practicing on jumping and working out in the weight room,” Graham said, who also placed second Saturday in the 100 (12.80 seconds) and third in the 200 (26.45).
It certainly was a banner day for the freshman.
“It’s about her athleticism,” Ward said. “That’s what it boils down to. She’s very coachable. Jimmy Williams is the one who works with our sprinters and jumpers, and he has done a phenomenal job with her. She works hard, and she deserved what she won today.”
As for Bennett, Timmonsville coach Ezra Lighty gave him all the motivation he needed after noticing two runners on the lineup that had been timed faster than him.
“I told him to run to win,” Lighty said. “He didn’t want to get worse than third. But I said, ‘We don’t go for third. Just run your race and try to get first.”
That was exactly what Bennett did.
“I couldn’t believe it. I honestly couldn’t believe it,” Bennett said. “It’s like, in the past, when I knew someone who was faster than me was in the same race, I would just freeze up.”