Hanna's three-run homer lifts Florence Post 1 to 6-5 win over Camden

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Kody Hanna's three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth lifted Florence Post 1 to Wednesday's 6-5 win over Camden, sending coach Derick Urquhart's team to the American Legion state tourney's Final Four.
Florence (29-2 overall) is 2-0 in the state tourney's double-elimination bracket and is three wins away from the program's fifth state championship since 2012. At 7 p.m. Friday at Columbia's Segra Park, Florence will play Greer in the next round. Camden, with one loss in the state tourney, also advances to Columbia and will play Friday against an undetermined opponent.
That means Post 1's 52nd season at American Legion Field is a wrap. And, it's fitting that Post 1's most exciting win this summer was the field's 2021 finale.
In a game full of momentum swings, Hanna's at the plate was by far the biggest, blasting a shot over the fence in right center. It came at a time when it appeared Camden might come away with the win after rallying from a 3-0 deficit to lead 5-3. Camden scored four in the fourth, and another in the fifth.
After a Hanna RBI groundout, and two-run homer by teammate Owen Taylor in the first inning, Camden got back into the game. Against Post 1 starting pitcher Aydin Palmer during the fourth, Camden's Eddie Olmeda hit an RBI double. A short time later, back-to-back bloop RBI singles by Jamari Harris and Owen Dabbs tied the game at 3. Then, an RBI double by Jacob Jordan gave Camden its first lead.
In the fifth, after Camden chased Palmer, a wild pitch by reliever Thomas Skipper brought home another run, and Camden led 5-3.
But Florence was near the top of its order when the bottom of the fifth started, and Post 1 took advantage. After No. 9 hitter, Caleb Rogers, reached on an error to start the inning, D.P. Pendergrass reached on a bunt single. After Ashani McFarland popped out to first, Hanna then put Florence out front for good with his three-run blast.
Skipper settled down after that wild pitch in the fifth that brought home a run and earned the win on the mound. He struck out four batters in three innings of work.
But not before Florence escaped Camden's seventh-inning threat to make another run. With runners at first and third and one out, Will Morris hit the ball to Rogers at shortstop, who flipped the ball to Taylor at second. Although Taylor's throw to first was low, Hanna scooped the ball and held on to it before the runner reached, and the game was over.
