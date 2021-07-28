Hanna's three-run homer lifts Florence Post 1 to 6-5 win over Camden

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Kody Hanna's three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth lifted Florence Post 1 to Wednesday's 6-5 win over Camden, sending coach Derick Urquhart's team to the American Legion state tourney's Final Four.

Florence (29-2 overall) is 2-0 in the state tourney's double-elimination bracket and is three wins away from the program's fifth state championship since 2012. At 7 p.m. Friday at Columbia's Segra Park, Florence will play Greer in the next round. Camden, with one loss in the state tourney, also advances to Columbia and will play Friday against an undetermined opponent.

That means Post 1's 52nd season at American Legion Field is a wrap. And, it's fitting that Post 1's most exciting win this summer was the field's 2021 finale.

In a game full of momentum swings, Hanna's at the plate was by far the biggest, blasting a shot over the fence in right center. It came at a time when it appeared Camden might come away with the win after rallying from a 3-0 deficit to lead 5-3. Camden scored four in the fourth, and another in the fifth.