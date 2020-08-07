You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Haotong at his best and builds early lead at PGA Championship
0 comments
breaking
PGA Championship

Haotong at his best and builds early lead at PGA Championship

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Li at his best and builds early lead at PGA Championship

Haotong Li of China, watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Francisco.

 Charlie Riedel

SAN FRANCISCO — Still young, often inconsistent, forever fearless, Li Haotong is capable of just about anything on a big stage in golf. He was at his best Friday in the PGA Championship.

Three years after his 63 in the final round of the British Open, Li hit only four fairways at Harding Park and still managed a 5-under 65 that made him the first Chinese player to have the lead after any round at any major.

The 25-year-old Li capped a bogey-free round with his eighth start par and was at 8-under 132, two shots ahead of a big group that include — who else? — Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion.

Much farther back was Tiger Woods, who found more fairways but struggled on the greens, ranking 131st in the key putting statistic against the 156-man field. He flirted with the cut line until a birdie on the 16th kept him safe, and his 72 put him eight shots behind.

Woods wasn't alone in his struggles. Rory McIlroy ran off four straight birdies around the turn and gave nearly all of the away with a triple bogey on the 12th hole, three-putting from 7 feet once he finally got on the green. He had a 69 and was seven shots behind. Justin Thomas, the world's No. 1 player, also had to rally to make the cut on the number.

And so on the public gem in San Francisco with a history of the biggest stars winning, the 36-hole leader is got his start on the PGA Tour-China Series and currently is No. 114 in the world.

Surprised? So was he.

Li was in China as the pandemic shut down golf. He returned three weeks ago and missed the cut, and then tied for 75th in a 78-man field at a World Golf Championship.

“I didn’t even (think) I could play like this ... got no confidence,” Li said. “Probably it helped me clear my mind a little bit.”

Getting as much attention was the logo on his hat — WeChat, the Chinese social media company and one of his biggest sponsors. Li was in the spotlight at Harding Park one day after President Donald Trump signed executive orders on a vague ban of WeChat and TikTok in 45 days.

Just as unclear was whether Li was aware of the development.

“I don't know,” he said. “Who knows?”

Koepka was more worried about a tight hip that a nagging left knee, and he had a trainer come out to stretch and twist him three times along the back nine. It loosened him up enough for Koepka to post a 68. It's the fifth time in his last eight majors that he has gone into the weekend within three shots of the lead.

“I felt like I probably could be 10 (under) right now,” he said. “Hit a lot of good putts, just didn’t go in. ... But driving it pretty well. Iron play, I’m pretty pleased with. You know, I like where I’m at.”

Also at 6-under 134 were former PGA champion Jason Day (69), former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose (68), Tommy Fleetwood (64), Daniel Berger (67) and Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France, who closed with a 15-foot bogey putt for a 68.

Two dozen players were separated by five shots at the halfway point.

Li is a two-time winner on the European Tour, most recently in 2018 at the Dubai Desert Classic when he rallied down the stretch to beat McIlroy by one shot.

He was sensational at Royal Birkdale in 2017 — only five other players have 63 in the final round of a major. But he had a terrible week in his Presidents Cup debut at Royal Melbourne in December. When he first came to America, he made fast friends on the developmental tours with his constant laughter, engaging personality and aggressive play.

“He's got the arsenal to take it low,” said Adam Scott, his teammate at Royal Melbourne. “But we don’t see that kind of consistency out of him, and that probably matches his personality a little bit. He’s young, though, and that’s the kind of golf he plays. He plays pretty much all guns blazing, and when it comes off, it’s really good.”

And when it doesn't? He beat Koepka in the Match Play last year and reached the round of 16. But that was his last top 10 in America. And then there was the Presidents Cup.

Li brought his trainer to be his caddie, and the caddie got lost on the course during a practice round, gave up and headed for the clubhouse. Instead of finding him, Li played the rest of the round out of another player's bag. International captain Ernie Els wound up benching him for two days, playing Li only when he had to. Li lost both matches he played.

“It's been very tough on me, the Presidents Cup, because I didn't play until Saturday,” Li said. “So not quite in the Presidents that way, actually. But anyways, good experience.”

Another one awaits.

Li was seen at the practice range and putting green much of the afternoon, although Golf Channel reported he had gone to rental home for lunch and a nap. True, there's not much to do during health protocols in place for the pandemic. And he's young enough that energy shouldn't be a problem.

But it sets up Saturday as a critical day, for Li and for Koepka, for Woods and Dustin Johnson, for everyone chasing a major championship trophy that hasn't been awarded since the British Open a year ago in July.

PGA Tour PGA Championship Par Scores

Friday

At TPC Harding Park

San Francisco, Calif.

Purse: $11 million

Yardage: 7,251; Par: 72

Second Round

Haotong Li 67-65_132   -8

Tommy Fleetwood 70-64_134   -6

Jason Day 65-69_134   -6

Daniel Berger 67-67_134   -6

Brooks Koepka 66-68_134   -6

Justin Rose 66-68_134   -6

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 66-68_134   -6

Cameron Champ 71-64_135   -5

Paul Casey 68-67_135   -5

Brendon Todd 65-70_135   -5

Lanto Griffin 68-68_136   -4

Xander Schauffele 66-70_136   -4

Dustin Johnson 69-67_136   -4

Bernd Wiesberger 68-68_136   -4

Alex Noren 67-69_136   -4

Matthew Wolff 69-68_137   -3

Hideki Matsuyama 70-67_137   -3

Si Woo Kim 69-68_137   -3

Scottie Scheffler 66-71_137   -3

Dylan Frittelli 70-67_137   -3

Tony Finau 67-70_137   -3

Bud Cauley 66-71_137   -3

Brendan Steele 66-71_137   -3

Joel Dahmen 69-68_137   -3

Harold Varner III 72-66_138   -2

Brandt Snedeker 72-66_138   -2

Patrick Reed 68-70_138   -2

Bryson DeChambeau 68-70_138   -2

Adam Scott 68-70_138   -2

Collin Morikawa 69-69_138   -2

Joost Luiten 71-68_139   -1

Adam Hadwin 68-71_139   -1

Kevin Streelman 69-70_139   -1

Viktor Hovland 68-71_139   -1

Denny McCarthy 70-69_139   -1

Jon Rahm 70-69_139   -1

Webb Simpson 71-68_139   -1

Brian Harman 68-71_139   -1

Nate Lashley 69-70_139   -1

Gary Woodland 67-72_139   -1

Rory McIlroy 70-69_139   -1

Victor Perez 70-69_139   -1

Abraham Ancer 69-70_139   -1

Kurt Kitayama 68-72_140    E

Jim Herman 71-69_140    E

Emiliano Grillo 70-70_140    E

Robert MacIntyre 73-67_140    E

Billy Horschel 69-71_140    E

Cameron Smith 71-69_140    E

Doc Redman 73-67_140    E

Tom Hoge 72-68_140    E

Russell Henley 71-69_140    E

Ryan Palmer 74-66_140    E

Kevin Kisner 67-73_140    E

Shane Lowry 68-72_140    E

Danny Lee 69-71_140    E

Tiger Woods 68-72_140    E

Keith Mitchell 68-72_140    E

Harris English 69-71_140    E

Byeong Hun An 72-69_141   +1

J.T. Poston 67-74_141   +1

Bubba Watson 70-71_141   +1

Phil Mickelson 72-69_141   +1

Ian Poulter 73-68_141   +1

Matt Wallace 71-70_141   +1

Mark Hubbard 70-71_141   +1

Sepp Straka 70-71_141   +1

Adam Long 73-68_141   +1

Rory Sabbatini 71-70_141   +1

Sung Kang 70-71_141   +1

Patrick Cantlay 73-68_141   +1

Erik van Rooyen 71-70_141   +1

Jordan Spieth 73-68_141   +1

Justin Thomas 71-70_141   +1

Louis Oosthuizen 70-71_141   +1

Luke List 72-69_141   +1

Charl Schwartzel 73-68_141   +1

Chez Reavie 71-70_141   +1

Mackenzie Hughes 73-68_141   +1

The following players failed to make the cut.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72-70_142   +2

Talor Gooch 71-71_142   +2

Shaun Norris 69-73_142   +2

Jim Furyk 71-71_142   +2

Rickie Fowler 73-69_142   +2

Chan Kim 72-70_142   +2

Marc Leishman 70-72_142   +2

Carlos Ortiz 72-70_142   +2

Jason Dufner 70-72_142   +2

Henrik Stenson 70-72_142   +2

Zach Johnson 66-76_142   +2

Ryo Ishikawa 72-70_142   +2

Richy Werenski 71-72_143   +3

Xinjun Zhang 72-71_143   +3

Kevin Na 70-73_143   +3

Matt Kuchar 71-72_143   +3

Lucas Herbert 73-70_143   +3

Sebastián Muñoz 71-72_143   +3

Andrew Landry 74-69_143   +3

Michael Thompson 71-72_143   +3

Steve Stricker 72-71_143   +3

Lucas Glover 71-72_143   +3

Tyrrell Hatton 72-71_143   +3

Jason Kokrak 69-74_143   +3

Tom Lewis 67-76_143   +3

Sungjae Im 73-71_144   +4

Joaquin Niemann 75-69_144   +4

Wyndham Clark 71-73_144   +4

C.T. Pan 72-72_144   +4

Alex Beach 73-71_144   +4

Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70_144   +4

Scott Piercy 70-74_144   +4

Tyler Duncan 74-71_145   +5

Brian Stuard 72-73_145   +5

Matt Jones 70-75_145   +5

Jazz Janewattananond 74-71_145   +5

Keegan Bradley 73-72_145   +5

Troy Merritt 73-72_145   +5

Matthias Schwab 69-76_145   +5

Max Homa 74-71_145   +5

Corey Conners 69-76_145   +5

Bob Sowards 71-75_146   +6

Benny Cook 71-75_146   +6

Graeme McDowell 72-74_146   +6

Sergio Garcia 73-73_146   +6

Benjamin Hebert 75-71_146   +6

Andrew Putnam 73-73_146   +6

Rob Labritz 71-76_147   +7

Jimmy Walker 73-74_147   +7

Danny Willett 75-72_147   +7

Joohyung Kim 70-77_147   +7

David Muttitt 72-75_147   +7

Jason Caron 76-72_148   +8

John O'Leary 75-73_148   +8

Martin Kaymer 66-82_148   +8

Rafa Cabrera Bello 72-76_148   +8

J.R. Roth 74-75_149   +9

Davis Love III 73-76_149   +9

Mike Auterson 75-74_149   +9

Nick Taylor 76-73_149   +9

Shaun Micheel 72-77_149   +9

Rich Berberian, Jr. 76-74_150  +10

Ryan Vermeer 79-71_150  +10

Danny Balin 74-76_150  +10

Marty Jertson 74-76_150  +10

Ken Tanigawa 78-73_151  +11

Shawn Warren 78-73_151  +11

Marcus Kinhult 74-77_151  +11

Justin Bertsch 78-75_153  +13

Jorge Campillo 74-80_154  +14

Jeff Hart 77-77_154  +14

Rich Beem 80-75_155  +15

Rod Perry 75-81_156  +16

Alex Knoll 77-80_157  +17

Judd Gibb 77-84_161  +21

Zach J. Johnson 82-79_161  +21

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News