Harris Avant resigns as Johnsonville boys' coach after 25 years

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Two-time Morning News Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year, Harris Avant, resigned from his post at Johnsonville after 25 years and more than 200 victories.

Avant's record was 250-266, and he earned the Morning News boys' honors in 2012 and '20. He also guided the Flashes to four region crowns and three region runner-up finishes.

"You get that feeling," Avant said. "You kind of get that feeling that it's time for somebody else. It's not that I don't still want to coach. I still love the interaction with the kids and the competing and fellowship with other coaches. As far as the business aspect, I still enjoy every bit of that."

Avant then talked more about his intuition it's time.

"Sometimes, you get that feeling maybe it's about time for somebody else to step in," Avant said. "I told the guys who are coming back next year I'm still here. I'm not going anywhere. I'm still going to watch them play, and I still plan to teach and help coach football. I love all the players.

"It was such a hard decision," he added. "Johnsonville has been very good to me, and I appreciate what they've done for me in 25 years."