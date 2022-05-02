Hartsville baseball 5th, South Florence 9th in final regular-season state coaches' poll

5A
1. Blythewood
2. Lexington
3. River Bluff
4. Berkeley
5. Carolina Forest
6. Clover
7. Dorman
8. JL Mann
9. Summerville
10. Boiling Springs
4A
1. AC Flora
2. James Island
3. Airport
4. Catawba Ridge
5. Hartsville
6. Eastside
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. York
9. South Florence
10. Lugoff Elgin
3A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Hanahan
4. Aynor
5. Seneca
6. Clinton
7. Chapman
8. Broome
9. Mid-Carolina
10. Wren
2A
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Abbeville
4. Chesterfield
5. Woodland
6. Phillip Simmons
7. St. Joseph's
8. Barnwell
9. Marion
10. Ninety-Six
1A
1. Southside Christian
2. East Clarendon
3. Green Sea Floyds
4. Branchville
5. Dixie
6. Johnsonville
7. Lewisville
8. Ware Shoals
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Lake View