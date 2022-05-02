 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Schools

Hartsville baseball 5th, South Florence 9th in final regular-season state coaches' poll

5A

1. Blythewood

2. Lexington

3. River Bluff

4. Berkeley

5. Carolina Forest

6. Clover

7. Dorman

8. JL Mann

9. Summerville

10. Boiling Springs

4A

1. AC Flora

2. James Island

3. Airport

4. Catawba Ridge

5. Hartsville

6. Eastside

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. York

9. South Florence

10. Lugoff Elgin

3A

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Hanahan

4. Aynor

5. Seneca

6. Clinton

7. Chapman

8. Broome

9. Mid-Carolina

10. Wren

2A

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Abbeville

4. Chesterfield

5. Woodland

6. Phillip Simmons

7. St. Joseph's

8. Barnwell

9. Marion

10. Ninety-Six

1A

1. Southside Christian

2. East Clarendon

3. Green Sea Floyds

4. Branchville

5. Dixie

6. Johnsonville

7. Lewisville

8. Ware Shoals

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Lake View

SCBCA baseball logo
