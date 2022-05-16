Hartsville baseball one win away from first trip to state finals since 2015

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Jackson Moore's RBI double in the bottom of the seventh gave Hartsville a 1-0 win over Airport in Monday's second round of the Class 4A lower-state tournament.
Before Hartsville got to bat in the bottom of the seventh, there was an hour-long lightning delay.
But after the Red Foxes stepped back to the plate, winning pitcher Cam Cannarella singled with one out. Then, Moore leveled a Josh Raines pitch to center, bringing home Cannarella.
Now, Hartsville is one win away from its first trip to the state finals since 2015 in 3A.
WILL BE UPDATED
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.