Hartsville baseball one win away from first trip to state finals since 2015

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Jackson Moore's RBI double in the bottom of the seventh gave Hartsville a 1-0 win over Airport in Monday's second round of the Class 4A lower-state tournament.

Before Hartsville got to bat in the bottom of the seventh, there was an hour-long lightning delay.

But after the Red Foxes stepped back to the plate, winning pitcher Cam Cannarella singled with one out. Then, Moore leveled a Josh Raines pitch to center, bringing home Cannarella.

Now, Hartsville is one win away from its first trip to the state finals since 2015 in 3A.

