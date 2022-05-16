 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville baseball one win away from first trip to state finals since 2015

Hartsville's Cam Cannarella tags an Airport runner out during Monday's second-round, winners-bracket game of the Class 4A, lower-state tournament.

 CALEB REEVES/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Jackson Moore's RBI double in the bottom of the seventh gave Hartsville a 1-0 win over Airport in Monday's second round of the Class 4A lower-state tournament.

Before Hartsville got to bat in the bottom of the seventh, there was an hour-long lightning delay.

But after the Red Foxes stepped back to the plate, winning pitcher Cam Cannarella singled with one out. Then, Moore leveled a Josh Raines pitch to center, bringing home Cannarella.

Now, Hartsville is one win away from its first trip to the state finals since 2015 in 3A.

