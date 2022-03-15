Hartsville baseball wins a wild one, edging West Florence 11-10

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Jackson Moore's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth gave Hartsville a thrilling, 11-10 win over West Florence on Tuesday at Jimmy White Park.
The game was as long (2 1/2 hours) as it was wild.
Hartsville raced to a 7-1 lead in the first two innings. In the third, the Knights wiped that out. In the fourth, West even took a 9-8 lead.
Hartsville, however, scored three in that pivotal fifth. Although West got within one in the top of the seventh, the Red Foxes' Quez Hadley struck Brody Cook out to end the game.
