Hartsville baseball wins a wild one, edging West Florence 11-10

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Jackson Moore's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth gave Hartsville a thrilling, 11-10 win over West Florence on Tuesday at Jimmy White Park.

The game was as long (2 1/2 hours) as it was wild.

Hartsville raced to a 7-1 lead in the first two innings. In the third, the Knights wiped that out. In the fourth, West even took a 9-8 lead.

Hartsville, however, scored three in that pivotal fifth. Although West got within one in the top of the seventh, the Red Foxes' Quez Hadley struck Brody Cook out to end the game.

WILL BE UPDATED

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.