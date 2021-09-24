Hartsville beats West Florence 33-13

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville beat West Florence 33-13 Friday night to remain unbeaten in Region 6-4A. The Red Foxes' Carmello McDaniel and J'Shawn Anderson both rushed for more than 100 yards.
And Red Fox quarterback McKendrie Douglas also passed for a couple of scores of his own.
WF;0;13;0;0--13
H;7;14;0;12--33
FIRST QUARTER
H -- Roddi Morris 14 pass from McKendrie Douglas (Jahleel Lewis kick), 4:42
SECOND QUARTER
WF -- Steven Smalls 10 run (Sam Spence kick), 7:37
H -- Carmello McDaniel 19 run (Lewis kick), 2:12
WF -- Quantrell Pickens 20 pass from Deuce Hudson (kick blocked), :53.8
H -- Treion McFarland 38 pass from Douglas (Lewis kick), :00
FOURTH QUARTER
H -- Douglas 1 run (kick failed), 5:43
H -- J'Shawn Anderson 15 run (kick blocked), 3:03
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
