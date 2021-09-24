 Skip to main content
Hartsville beats West Florence 33-13
Hartsville beats West Florence 33-13

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville beat West Florence 33-13 Friday night to remain unbeaten in Region 6-4A. The Red Foxes' Carmello McDaniel and J'Shawn Anderson both rushed for more than 100 yards.

And Red Fox quarterback McKendrie Douglas also passed for a couple of scores of his own.

WF;0;13;0;0--13

H;7;14;0;12--33

FIRST QUARTER

H -- Roddi Morris 14 pass from McKendrie Douglas (Jahleel Lewis kick), 4:42

SECOND QUARTER

WF -- Steven Smalls 10 run (Sam Spence kick), 7:37

H -- Carmello McDaniel 19 run (Lewis kick), 2:12

WF -- Quantrell Pickens 20 pass from Deuce Hudson (kick blocked), :53.8

H -- Treion McFarland 38 pass from Douglas (Lewis kick), :00

FOURTH QUARTER

H -- Douglas 1 run (kick failed), 5:43

H -- J'Shawn Anderson 15 run   (kick blocked), 3:03

WILL BE UPDATED

