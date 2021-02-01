Hartsville boys' coach Yusuf English likes his team's chances

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville Red Foxes not only got a week of practice in but also a game Saturday, in which coach Yusuf English’s team won 72-67 over Manning at Trinity Collegiate.
With 102 career wins, English hopes to add to that total when his team resumes its season tonight by playing at Myrtle Beach.
“We’ll have to execute on both ends of the floor,” said English, whose team’s record this season is 3-2. “I think with things being the way they are, everybody is going to be at the same disadvantage. Everybody is out of shape, and everybody hasn’t put up many shots. So it’s going to come down to who is able to execute and be disciplined.”
It also helps that Hartsville has Cesare Edwards, a 6-foot-8, 195-pound star who has signed to continue his basketball career at Xavier University.
“I think he’ll be super important,” English said. “He’s no secret, and everybody knows it. They’re thinking of ways how to stop him. But I expect him to keep doing the things he did to end up singing with Xavier. I expect him to be dominant inside and rebound the ball aggressively. And if he does that, and shoots the ball when he’s open in the corner – I think that’s what sets him apart from other big men. He shoots those shots and makes them so consistently – I like our chances.”
Sophomore guard Jamari Briggs (who has an offer from Xavier) and Tristan LeXander (who has an offer from Tennessee Tech) also will be key.
“Jamari has got to shoot the ball as well as he’s been shooting it. He has been averaging 15 points per game,” English said. “And (LeXander) has got to also continue what he’s been doing, knocking down the open shots and finishing at the basket.”
And then, there are senior point guard Jordan Blue and DeAndre Huggins.
“(Blue) has been in the program since he was a freshman. He’s the guy who controls the tempo,” English said. “He’s one of our unsung heroes, he and ZyKee Knox. They are two of our best on-court defenders, and they’re hard to beat off the bounce. As for DeAndre, he’s a force inside. He plays well off Cesare. They can both play with their back to the basket tremendously.”
In addition to having these players, English said experience will also be a key.
“I’m lucky where I’ve been at Hartsville for five years, and for five years we’ve been running the same sets,” English said. “So, I’ve got multiple kids who have been on varsity for three years, Cesare has been on varsity for four. The advantage I have because of this is we’ve been able to focus more on the defensive end of the floor and conditioning, because we haven’t had to spend that time on offensive sets that other teams have had to spend. On offense, our players know all the little things, the reads, so it’s easy.”