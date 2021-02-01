Hartsville boys' coach Yusuf English likes his team's chances

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore guard Jamari Briggs (who has an offer from Xavier) and Tristan LeXander (who has an offer from Tennessee Tech) also will be key.

“Jamari has got to shoot the ball as well as he’s been shooting it. He has been averaging 15 points per game,” English said. “And (LeXander) has got to also continue what he’s been doing, knocking down the open shots and finishing at the basket.”

And then, there are senior point guard Jordan Blue and DeAndre Huggins.

“(Blue) has been in the program since he was a freshman. He’s the guy who controls the tempo,” English said. “He’s one of our unsung heroes, he and ZyKee Knox. They are two of our best on-court defenders, and they’re hard to beat off the bounce. As for DeAndre, he’s a force inside. He plays well off Cesare. They can both play with their back to the basket tremendously.”

In addition to having these players, English said experience will also be a key.

“I’m lucky where I’ve been at Hartsville for five years, and for five years we’ve been running the same sets,” English said. “So, I’ve got multiple kids who have been on varsity for three years, Cesare has been on varsity for four. The advantage I have because of this is we’ve been able to focus more on the defensive end of the floor and conditioning, because we haven’t had to spend that time on offensive sets that other teams have had to spend. On offense, our players know all the little things, the reads, so it’s easy.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.