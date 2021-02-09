Hartsville boys edge Wilson 57-55 to reach Region 6-4A tourney semifinals

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Tuesday was a tale of two halves, with Hartsville pulling away in the first, and Wilson charging in the second. After trailing by as many as 12 points, the Tigers stormed back and took its first lead, 50-48, with 4:49 left in their Region 6-4A playoff game.

But with the game tied at 54, two free throws by the Red Foxes’ Cesare Edwards, and another by Jamari Briggs, were enough to secure a 57-55 win. It only remained secure after Wilson’s Brycen Boone drew a foul with .6 seconds left while shooting from 3-point range. With the chance to make three free throws and give Wilson the win, his first attempt hit the back of the rim. His other went off the rim. Then, in an attempt to force a miss off the rim and a putback to send the game in overtime, Boone’s attempt didn’t work, and Hartsville was only then able to catch its breath and start thinking about Wednesday's region semifinal game at North Myrtle Beach.

Edwards finished the game with 24 points, 15 of which were scored during the first half. Seven of his nine points after that were from the free-throw line. Briggs and DeAndre Huggins also finished in double figures, with 14 and 11 each, respectively.