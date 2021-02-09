Hartsville boys edge Wilson 57-55 to reach Region 6-4A tourney semifinals

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Tuesday was a tale of two halves, with Hartsville pulling away in the first, and Wilson charging in the second. After trailing by as many as 12 points, the Tigers stormed back and took its first lead, 50-48, with 4:49 left in their Region 6-4A playoff game.
But with the game tied at 54, two free throws by the Red Foxes’ Cesare Edwards, and another by Jamari Briggs, were enough to secure a 57-55 win. It only remained secure after Wilson’s Brycen Boone drew a foul with .6 seconds left while shooting from 3-point range. With the chance to make three free throws and give Wilson the win, his first attempt hit the back of the rim. His other went off the rim. Then, in an attempt to force a miss off the rim and a putback to send the game in overtime, Boone’s attempt didn’t work, and Hartsville was only then able to catch its breath and start thinking about Wednesday's region semifinal game at North Myrtle Beach.
Edwards finished the game with 24 points, 15 of which were scored during the first half. Seven of his nine points after that were from the free-throw line. Briggs and DeAndre Huggins also finished in double figures, with 14 and 11 each, respectively.
Wilson found ways to frustrate Edwards, a Xavier signee, after halftime, and create opportunities to get back into the game. After rallying to get within 34-29 at halftime, a 3-pointer by Wilson’s Dominick Jones sent the message this game would be close until the end. Boone also had a lot to do with Wilson's late-game run, as he scored all nine of his points after halftime.
Trailing 46-43 when the fourth quarter started, Wilson went on a 7-2 run and earned its first lead, 50-48, on a Boone 3-pointer with 4:49 left. Hartsville was able to tie it up at 54 on an inside hook by Edwards.
With just more than a minute left, Edwards rebounded a Briggs miss and was fouled on the putback attempt. And that set the stage for Hartsville's win.
Josh Green led Wilson with 16 points, followed by Imari Phillips with 13.
W;14;15;14;12--55
H;20;14;12;11--57
WILSON (55)
Butler 8, Boone 9, Brown 8, Imari Phillips 13, Josh Green 16, McAllister 1.
HARTSVILLE (57)
Jamari Briggs 14, LeXander 4, Knox 2, Cesare Edwards 24, Foman 2, DeAndre Huggins 11.
