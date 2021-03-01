Hartsville boys lose in lower-state final

CHARLESTON, S.C. − Hartsville searched for that spark to make a run like it made in the Red Foxes' lower-state semifinal victory over Aiken.

But for every Red Fox run, Hilton Head Island had an answer, and Hartsville's season ended with a 55-42 loss.

After one final Hartsville gasp, starting Monday's fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to bring the Red Foxes within 42-39, the Seahawks went on a 6-2 run and never looked back in the Class 4A lower-state final at James Island High School.

The Red Foxes finished the season with a 9-4 record.

Matching up in overall size with the Red Foxes, Hilton Head Island put that to use late in the second quarter with an 11-3 run to close the first half and lead 28-21.

After the first quarter went back and forth, with Hartsville's Xavier Thaggard slamming home a one-handed dunk to give the Red Foxes a 13-11 lead, the Seahawks steadily set the tone for their second-half flurry.

Hartsville took its final lead of the first half, 18-17, on a Jordan Blue layup. Then, a turnaround, inside jumper by Sam Summa provided the spark Hilton Head Island was looking for. Teammate Adam Clark added a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it 21-18.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}