Hartsville boys rally past Aiken to reach lower-state final
Hartsville boys rally past Aiken to reach lower-state final

Hartsville vs. Aiken

Cesare Edwards (4) rises above the defenders to serve up the ball to the basket during the Hartsville vs. Aiken boys basketball game on February 25, 2021 in Hartsville, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The game, and the season, were slipping away from Hartsville. 

Aiken had just stretched its early, fourth-quarter lead to 37-29, and a Hornet defender had almost stolen the ball from Red Fox star, Cesare Edwards, in Thursday's SCHSL Class 4A lower-state semifinal.

Almost. 

Once Edwards regained control, he sank a short jumper, which keyed a 12-1 run and eventual 47-42 Red Fox win, along with a trip to Monday's lower-state final against Hilton Head Island at a neutral site to be determined.

Edwards, and teammate Jordan Blue, led the Red Foxes with 11 points each. It was Jamari Briggs' 3-pointer, from the left corner however, that gave Hartsville the lead for good at 40-38.

It was the peak of a furious charge Hartsville coach Yusuf English's team had made since Edwards' recovery and basket that started all this. After that Edwards basket trimmed the Hornets' lead to 37-31, two Blue layups helped tie the game at 37.

After Aiken briefly held the lead one more time, 38-37, on a Dee Roberson free throw, Briggs was about to deliver one of the Red Foxes' biggest shots of the season.

After Briggs' 3-pointer, which was in between two missed 3-pointers by Aiken's R.J. Felton, Kameron Foman scored on a putback and free throw a short time later to give Hartsville a 43-38 lead with 50.2 seconds left. Blue made two of his next four free throws, and Edwards sank two of his own with 3.6 seconds left to seal the win.

A;9;12;11;10--42

H;17;2;10;18--47

AIKEN (42)

Howard 2, R.J. Felton 16, Williamson 6, Holland 5, Roberson 1, Mazone 9, Carter 2.

HARTSVILLE (47)

Briggs 5, LeXander 6, Cesare Edwards 11, Jordan Blue 11, Foman 7, Thaggard 7.

