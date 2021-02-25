Hartsville boys rally past Aiken to reach lower-state final

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The game, and the season, were slipping away from Hartsville.

Aiken had just stretched its early, fourth-quarter lead to 37-29, and a Hornet defender had almost stolen the ball from Red Fox star, Cesare Edwards, in Thursday's SCHSL Class 4A lower-state semifinal.

Almost.

Once Edwards regained control, he sank a short jumper, which keyed a 12-1 run and eventual 47-42 Red Fox win, along with a trip to Monday's lower-state final against Hilton Head Island at a neutral site to be determined.

Edwards, and teammate Jordan Blue, led the Red Foxes with 11 points each. It was Jamari Briggs' 3-pointer, from the left corner however, that gave Hartsville the lead for good at 40-38.

It was the peak of a furious charge Hartsville coach Yusuf English's team had made since Edwards' recovery and basket that started all this. After that Edwards basket trimmed the Hornets' lead to 37-31, two Blue layups helped tie the game at 37.

After Aiken briefly held the lead one more time, 38-37, on a Dee Roberson free throw, Briggs was about to deliver one of the Red Foxes' biggest shots of the season.