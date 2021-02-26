Hartsville boys reach lower-state final for first time since 2013

Briggs' heroics were the peak of a furious charge English's team had made since Edwards' recovery and basket that started everything.

"That was a big shot," English said of Edwards, a Xavier signee. "We all know about the accolades he has. But to make that shot at that moment to spark us on, that was just what he does. But I don't even think that's the play that did it, that made him more physical. It's when he went up and tried to dunk on his defender."

It was a dunk that Edwards missed.

"But it was the start of him being more aggressive," English said. "The made jump shot after that was like him saying, 'OK, I'm here.' He had been slowed a bit because the defenders had been so physical with him. That got him ready, though, and got his confidence ready to shine."

After that Edwards basket trimmed the Hornets' lead to 37-31, two Blue layups helped tie the game at 37. After Aiken briefly held the lead one more time, 38-37 on a Dee Roberson free throw, Briggs was about to deliver one of the Red Foxes' biggest shots of the season.