Hartsville excited to just take the field

Calabrese talked about the early season obstacles his team has faced.

“You have to understand that this has been a very challenging situation,” Calabrese said. “Our kids were sent home for 10 days, and we had three practices before we played May River. When we played them, we played tough. But our conditioning just fell off.”

But reflecting upon last week’s loss to Camden by the score of 43-37, Calabrese thinks his team is starting to show more and more glimpses of a traditional state power.

“We made strides against Camden and had a chance to win it,” Calabrese said. “But we made too many mistakes. Again, our conditioning is not where it needs to be. But the more we play and the more we stay on the field, we’re getting to where we need to be.”

Just as the case in the Red Foxes’ first two games, junior running back J’Shawn Anderson — who recently received a scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky — will be one to watch.

“J’Shawn Anderson is one of the finest young men I’ve coached in 28 years,” Calabrese said. “He has such great character and such a great work ethic, and he’s such an extremely intelligent person – an A-B student – he’ll want to do what it takes for us to be successful.”