Hartsville excited to just take the field

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – When former Newberry College football teammates Jeff Calabrese and Chad Leaphart found out their teams, Hartsville and Gilbert, were looking for replacement games for Friday, they did the next logical thing.
They scheduled their teams to play each other. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Red Foxes and Indians will do just that at Hartsville’s Kellytown Stadium.
“We had something else working last week until about (last) Thursday, and we actually went through about six different teams we thought we were going to play,” Calabrese said. “Then, we figured out Dillon (currently on protocol) was supposed to play Gilbert this Friday. On the following Friday morning, we set things up.”
Calabrese has mixed emotions about rounding up a talented team like Gilbert to play.
“I saw this as something very good, until I realized how good of a football team he has,” said Calabrese, whose team has started the season 0-2 with losses to May River and Camden. “But you know, the bottom line is we’re getting a chance to play. It’s about the young guys getting out and playing and getting better every day.”
Gilbert, with a 1-1 record this year after reaching the Class 3A lower-state final in 2020, feels exactly the same way, as being fortunate to take the field on a Friday night.
Calabrese talked about the early season obstacles his team has faced.
“You have to understand that this has been a very challenging situation,” Calabrese said. “Our kids were sent home for 10 days, and we had three practices before we played May River. When we played them, we played tough. But our conditioning just fell off.”
But reflecting upon last week’s loss to Camden by the score of 43-37, Calabrese thinks his team is starting to show more and more glimpses of a traditional state power.
“We made strides against Camden and had a chance to win it,” Calabrese said. “But we made too many mistakes. Again, our conditioning is not where it needs to be. But the more we play and the more we stay on the field, we’re getting to where we need to be.”
Just as the case in the Red Foxes’ first two games, junior running back J’Shawn Anderson — who recently received a scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky — will be one to watch.
“J’Shawn Anderson is one of the finest young men I’ve coached in 28 years,” Calabrese said. “He has such great character and such a great work ethic, and he’s such an extremely intelligent person – an A-B student – he’ll want to do what it takes for us to be successful.”
But Calabrese added Hartsville needs a team effort to have a shot at is first win of the season.
“We all have to do our part, and I think J’Shawn would be the first to say that,” Calabrese said. “He’s got a whole bunch of teammates who have to play well”
One of them is running back Carmello McDaniel, who scored three touchdowns last week against the Bulldogs.
“We want the best version of our team,” Calabrese said. “And that’s what we’re challenging our guys to do – be the best version of themselves. If they can do that, then we will indeed become better.”