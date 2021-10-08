Hartsville falls victim to big second quarter in loss to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Hartsville lost 47-14 to third-ranked Myrtle Beach on Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger, who accounted for 217 total yards in the first half alone, passed for a touchdown during that time and rushed for another. When Burger wasn't completing 15 of 19 passes for 190 yards before halftime, receiver Adam Randall was rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown, and catching a 5-yard toss.

After Hartsville stuffed Myrtle Beach on fourth and 1 from the Red Foxes' 1 on the game's first series, that only set the Seahawks up for their first score, taking over at the Hartsville 46 after a punt. Malachi Washington scored from the 5 to give the Seahawks a 7-0 advantage.

But Hartsville answered with a 65-yard drive. After Red Fox quarterback McKendrie Douglas converted on a third-and-1 run, J'Shawn Anderson later scored from the 11 to tie it.

Hartsville then found the second quarter to a nightmare, as Myrtle Beach scored 19 unanswered points. On the second quarter's opening play, Randall scored on a 22-yard run that made it 14-7.