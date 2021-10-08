 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hartsville falls victim to big second quarter in loss to Myrtle Beach
0 Comments

Hartsville falls victim to big second quarter in loss to Myrtle Beach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hartsville logo.jpg

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Hartsville lost 47-14 to third-ranked Myrtle Beach on Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger, who accounted for 217 total yards in the first half alone, passed for a touchdown during that time and rushed for another. When Burger wasn't completing 15 of 19 passes for 190 yards before halftime, receiver Adam Randall was rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown, and catching a 5-yard toss.

After Hartsville stuffed Myrtle Beach on fourth and 1 from the Red Foxes' 1 on the game's first series, that only set the Seahawks up for their first score, taking over at the Hartsville 46 after a punt. Malachi Washington scored from the 5 to give the Seahawks a 7-0 advantage.

But Hartsville answered with a 65-yard drive. After Red Fox quarterback McKendrie Douglas converted on a third-and-1 run, J'Shawn Anderson later scored from the 11 to tie it.

Hartsville then found the second quarter to a nightmare, as Myrtle Beach scored 19 unanswered points. On the second quarter's opening play, Randall scored on a 22-yard run that made it 14-7.

Myrtle Beach then made it 20-7 with a Burger touchdown pass to Jake Doty that went over Hartsville defender Cam Hilton's head. After the point-after kick was missed, Hartsville fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Seahawks recovered it.

A short time later, Burger himself reached the end zone to account for the 26-7 score.

Things only got worse for Hartsville in the third quarter as the Seahawks took their first possession 61 yards and scored on a 1-yard run by Washington to make it 33-7.

Myrtle Beach never looked back.

H;7;0;0;7--14

MB;7;19;7;14--47

FIRST QUARTER

MB -- Malachi Washington 5 run (Eleftherios Kontos kick), 6:35

H -- J'Shawn Anderson 11 run (Jahleel Lewis kick), 1:44

SECOND QUARTER

MB -- Adam Randall 22 run (Kontos kick), 11:54

MB -- Jake Doty 35 pass from Ryan Burger (kick failed), 1:48

MB -- Burger 10 run (kick failed), :53.3

THIRD QUARTER

MB -- Washington 1 run (Kontos kick), 5:09

FOURTH QUARTER

MB -- Tyron Miles 11 run (Kontos kick), 8:58

MB -- Miles 25 run (Kontos kick), 5:18

H -- Carmello McDaniel 10 run (Lewis kick), 2:18

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hannah-Pamplico makes most of bye week
High School

Hannah-Pamplico makes most of bye week

PAMPLICO, S.C. – A  38-32 victory over Lake View last week didn’t bring Hannah-Pamplico its first region championship since 2014. The Raiders can clinch that with victories over Johnsonville on Thursday, then Green Sea Floyds on Oct. 22.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert