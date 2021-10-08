Hartsville falls victim to big second quarter in loss to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Hartsville lost 47-14 to third-ranked Myrtle Beach on Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger, who accounted for 217 total yards in the first half alone, passed for a touchdown during that time and rushed for another. When Burger wasn't completing 15 of 19 passes for 190 yards before halftime, receiver Adam Randall was rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown, and catching a 5-yard toss.
After Hartsville stuffed Myrtle Beach on fourth and 1 from the Red Foxes' 1 on the game's first series, that only set the Seahawks up for their first score, taking over at the Hartsville 46 after a punt. Malachi Washington scored from the 5 to give the Seahawks a 7-0 advantage.
But Hartsville answered with a 65-yard drive. After Red Fox quarterback McKendrie Douglas converted on a third-and-1 run, J'Shawn Anderson later scored from the 11 to tie it.
Hartsville then found the second quarter to a nightmare, as Myrtle Beach scored 19 unanswered points. On the second quarter's opening play, Randall scored on a 22-yard run that made it 14-7.
Myrtle Beach then made it 20-7 with a Burger touchdown pass to Jake Doty that went over Hartsville defender Cam Hilton's head. After the point-after kick was missed, Hartsville fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Seahawks recovered it.
A short time later, Burger himself reached the end zone to account for the 26-7 score.
Things only got worse for Hartsville in the third quarter as the Seahawks took their first possession 61 yards and scored on a 1-yard run by Washington to make it 33-7.
Myrtle Beach never looked back.
H;7;0;0;7--14
MB;7;19;7;14--47
FIRST QUARTER
MB -- Malachi Washington 5 run (Eleftherios Kontos kick), 6:35
H -- J'Shawn Anderson 11 run (Jahleel Lewis kick), 1:44
SECOND QUARTER
MB -- Adam Randall 22 run (Kontos kick), 11:54
MB -- Jake Doty 35 pass from Ryan Burger (kick failed), 1:48
MB -- Burger 10 run (kick failed), :53.3
THIRD QUARTER
MB -- Washington 1 run (Kontos kick), 5:09
FOURTH QUARTER
MB -- Tyron Miles 11 run (Kontos kick), 8:58
MB -- Miles 25 run (Kontos kick), 5:18