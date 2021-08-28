Hartsville football loses opener to May River

BLUFFTON, S.C. – Hartsville fell behind 21-7 in the first quarter, and lost 43-28 Saturday to May River in the Red Foxes’ season opener.

After May River scored on the first play from scrimmage, Hartsville answered right back when DaMarion Coe returning the ensuing kick for a TD to tie it at 7.

Early in the second quarter, Hartsville's J’Shawn Anderson scored to get Hartsville within 21-14.

After May River responded to Coe’s kick-return score with pooch kicks, Hartsville was left to rely on its offense after falling behind 28-14. The Red Foxes did just that when Jonathan Flemister caught a 12-yard scoring pass from McKendrie Douglas late in the second quarter. Anderson’s second TD, early in the third, then tied the score at 28.

But May River pulled away after that.