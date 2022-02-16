 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville girls' basketball advances to 2nd round of SCHSL Class 4A playoffs
SCHSL Class 4A Girls' Basketball Playoffs

Hartsville girls' basketball advances to 2nd round of SCHSL Class 4A playoffs

Hartsville vs Lucy Beckham

Hartsville's Olivia Martin goes for a layup during the first half of Wednesday night's playoff game against Lucy Beckham.

 WILLIAM HESTER/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville senior Olivia Martin’s 3-point shooting provided the sparks coach Justin Johnson’s team needed in the first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.

Her first 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 run. Her next gave her team even more energy and confidence en route to a 41-20 win Wednesday over Lucy Beckham. It’s the Red Fox girls’ first playoff win since 2018. Now, they will reach the second round, hosted by North Augusta on Friday.

Martin got the Red Foxes going with her first 3-pointer, with less than 10 seconds left in the first quarter, for an 11-8 lead.

Hartsville’s momentum carried over into the next eight minutes when the Red Foxes’ Tatiana Fisher blocked an Ashlyn Myers layup, which resulted in a layup by Hartsville teammate Erianna Scott for a 13-8 advantage.

The lead grew to 15-8 on a Martin layup before Lucy Beckham got back into contention with a Molly Seifert layup and Livi Dodd 3-pointer.

Holding on, 15-13, the Red Foxes worked the ball to Martin in the right corner.

“SHOOTER!” yelled Lucky Beckham coach Andrew Glover.

No matter. Martin sank it, and the Red Foxes were rolling again. Layups by Fisher and Autumn Kind then gave Hartsville its 23-15 halftime lead.

The Red Foxes never looked back and led 37-20 with 2:38 left in the game. The only suspense left was whether Hartsville would stretch its lead to 20 points. 

That happened, 40-20, after a Fisher free throw and Nyla Segars putback with a minute left.

LB;8;7;3;2--20

H;11;12;7;11--41

LUCKY BECKHAM (20)

Dodd 4, Walz 2, Collins 1, Seifert 7, Myers 6.

HARTSVILLE (41)

Dawson 9, Segars 2, Fisher 9, Scott 9, Martin 8, Kind 4.

