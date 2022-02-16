Hartsville girls' basketball advances to 2nd round of SCHSL Class 4A playoffs

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville senior Olivia Martin’s 3-point shooting provided the sparks coach Justin Johnson’s team needed in the first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.

Her first 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 run. Her next gave her team even more energy and confidence en route to a 41-20 win Wednesday over Lucy Beckham. It’s the Red Fox girls’ first playoff win since 2018. Now, they will reach the second round, hosted by North Augusta on Friday.

Martin got the Red Foxes going with her first 3-pointer, with less than 10 seconds left in the first quarter, for an 11-8 lead.

Hartsville’s momentum carried over into the next eight minutes when the Red Foxes’ Tatiana Fisher blocked an Ashlyn Myers layup, which resulted in a layup by Hartsville teammate Erianna Scott for a 13-8 advantage.

The lead grew to 15-8 on a Martin layup before Lucy Beckham got back into contention with a Molly Seifert layup and Livi Dodd 3-pointer.

Holding on, 15-13, the Red Foxes worked the ball to Martin in the right corner.

“SHOOTER!” yelled Lucky Beckham coach Andrew Glover.

