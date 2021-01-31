Hartsville girls hope to recapture momentum from early season run

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville Red Foxes were 5-3 when their season was halted because of the pandemic.

Now that coach Justin Johnson’s team gets to resume it today with a home game against Wilson, he has been stressing principles, during their one week of practice, that made Hartsville successful before.

“We want to get back to our core principles of what we do offensively and defensively,” Johnson said. “We want to have that momentum we had right before the shutdown. It’s been day to day, but we’re starting to feel better about where we are.”

Johnson talked about the core principles he wants displayed by his team.

“Defend the ball at a high level, help guard the ball and help each other when on defense,” Johnson said. “And offensively, we want to play with a lot of pace and space, use the dribble drive as much as we can and shoot the ball at a high clip. And again, be stingy on offense. If we can do those things, I feel pretty good about what we’ll have going on.”

Ameonta Sutton will be one key when play resumes.