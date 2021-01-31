Hartsville girls hope to recapture momentum from early season run

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville Red Foxes were 5-3 when their season was halted because of the pandemic.
Now that coach Justin Johnson’s team gets to resume it today with a home game against Wilson, he has been stressing principles, during their one week of practice, that made Hartsville successful before.
“We want to get back to our core principles of what we do offensively and defensively,” Johnson said. “We want to have that momentum we had right before the shutdown. It’s been day to day, but we’re starting to feel better about where we are.”
Johnson talked about the core principles he wants displayed by his team.
“Defend the ball at a high level, help guard the ball and help each other when on defense,” Johnson said. “And offensively, we want to play with a lot of pace and space, use the dribble drive as much as we can and shoot the ball at a high clip. And again, be stingy on offense. If we can do those things, I feel pretty good about what we’ll have going on.”
Ameonta Sutton will be one key when play resumes.
“She’s our only senior, and she’s come back from break playing at a very high level,” Johnson said. “She’s our point guard, and she’s been with me for three seasons now. We’re really going to lean on her down the stretch. With her senior clock ticking, we think she’ll play with the right sense of urgency, and her teammates will follow that.
“When she’s out there, I want her to play with reckless abandon,” he added. “Don’t think about it, just feel it. I think she’s at her best when she’s not thinking and instead just relying on her natural instincts. If she can do that for us, I think she’ll have some big games to finish out this season.”
Kindan Dawson is another key.
“She’s a utility player; she can play any position,” Johnson said. “She’s good on defense, shoots the ball well and causes matchup problems at the 4 spot, where we traditionally play her. We’re going to need her motor, her effort and her energy. If she brings that, I also feel good about things.”
The Red Foxes will also rely on Aletrice Benjamin.
“She is just a scorer, and she can do it in a variety of ways,” Johnson said of Benjamin, who is averaging 15.1 points per game. “I’d like to see her aggressive and attacking the basket and putting us in a good position.”
Then there is A’zaria Knox.
“She’s a sophomore who also started for us as a freshman,” Johnson said. “She’s among the four I that I can hope will carry us down the stretch. A lot of the teams we’re playing haven’t had much game experience, and we hope our game experience will be big for us down the stretch.”