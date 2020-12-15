Hartsville girls pull away from West Florence for win

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Midway through the fourth quarter, it was anybody’s game as Hartsville led 39-38 over West Florence.

The Red Foxes, however, pulled away and won 47-40 on their home court Monday night.

Credit the Red Foxes for scoring crucial baskets down the stretch. But also, credit their defense, which switched from man-to-man, to zone.

“I thought our defensive intensity was solid,” Hartsville coach Justin Johnson said. “We made the right adjustments and just bottled them up. The zone appeared to bother them quite a bit, and we were really good on the boards today.”

So much so, that was what helped Hartsville pull away.

“I think that last year when we played (West Florence) over there, we ran, and they couldn’t keep up with our pace,” Johnson said, referring to the Red Foxes’ 60-47 win at West on Dec. 9, 2019. His team also beat West 52-42 on its home court eight days later last season. “So, tonight, I didn’t anticipate them trying to run with us tonight. But I saw it for us that it would be to our advantage to play in the half-court defense, and it worked out.”

All West Florence coach Kevin Robinson could do was agree.