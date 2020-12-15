 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hartsville girls pull away late, beat West Florence 47-40
0 comments

Hartsville girls pull away late, beat West Florence 47-40

{{featured_button_text}}
Hartsville vs. West Florence Girls Basketball

Ciera McKnight (2) attempts a block on the shot of Ameonte Sutton (22) at the Hartsville vs. West Florence girls basketball on December 14, 2020 in Hartsville, South Carolina

 DAVID L. YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Midway through the fourth quarter, it was anybody’s game as Hartsville led 39-38 over West Florence. The Red Foxes, however, pulled away and won 47-40 on their home court Monday night.

Credit the Red Foxes for scoring crucial baskets down the stretch. But also, credit their defense, which switched from man-to-man, to zone.

So much so, that was what helped Hartsville pull away.

Aletrice Benjamin led Hartsville with 15 points (eight during the third quarter), followed by Kindan Dawson and Ameonta Sutton with 10 each. As far as establishing herself in the paint, Bry’onnia Hudson led the way after Johnson challenged her at halftime.

The Knights’ Zybreayziah Alexander, meanwhile, finished with 19 points (10 during the third quarter).

WF 8 10 14 8 -- 40

H 15 7 12 13 -- 47

WEST FLORENCE (40)

Cohen 8, Zybreayziah Alexander 19, Williamson 5, Bradley 8.

HARTSVILLE (47)

Kindan Dawson 10, Aletrice Benjamin 15, Hudson 4, Knox 8, Ameonta Sutton 10.

RECORDS: WF 2-1 overall, 0-1 Region 6-4A; H 4-2 and 1-1.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
South Florence unveils new weight room
High School

South Florence unveils new weight room

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of Shawn Armstrong’s first assignments as the new South Florence High School strength and conditioning coordinator might have been the most daunting – and rewarding.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert