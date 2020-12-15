Hartsville girls pull away late, beat West Florence 47-40

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Midway through the fourth quarter, it was anybody’s game as Hartsville led 39-38 over West Florence. The Red Foxes, however, pulled away and won 47-40 on their home court Monday night.

Credit the Red Foxes for scoring crucial baskets down the stretch. But also, credit their defense, which switched from man-to-man, to zone.

So much so, that was what helped Hartsville pull away.

Aletrice Benjamin led Hartsville with 15 points (eight during the third quarter), followed by Kindan Dawson and Ameonta Sutton with 10 each. As far as establishing herself in the paint, Bry’onnia Hudson led the way after Johnson challenged her at halftime.

The Knights’ Zybreayziah Alexander, meanwhile, finished with 19 points (10 during the third quarter).

WF 8 10 14 8 -- 40

H 15 7 12 13 -- 47

WEST FLORENCE (40)

Cohen 8, Zybreayziah Alexander 19, Williamson 5, Bradley 8.

HARTSVILLE (47)

Kindan Dawson 10, Aletrice Benjamin 15, Hudson 4, Knox 8, Ameonta Sutton 10.

RECORDS: WF 2-1 overall, 0-1 Region 6-4A; H 4-2 and 1-1.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.