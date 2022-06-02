 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville, Johnsonville ranked 2nd in final baseball polls

FINAL STATE BASEBALL RANKINGS

5A

1. Berkeley

2. Fort Mill

3. Blythewood

4. Lexington

5. River Bluff

6. TL Hanna

7. Chapin

8. Summerville

9. Boiling Springs

10. Dorman

4A

1. Eastside

2. Hartsville

3. AC Flora

4. Airport

5. James Island

6. Laurens

7. Dreher

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Beaufort

10. Easley

3A

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Chapman

3. Brookland-Cayce

4. Powdersville

5. Clinton

6. Hanahan

7. Seneca

8. Gilbert

9. Aynor

10. Strom Thurmond

2A

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. St. Joseph's

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Chesterfield

6. Woodland

7. Abbeville

8. Buford

9. Barnwell

10. Chesnee

1A

1. Southside Christian

2. Johnsonville

3. Lewisville

4. East Clarendon

5. Green Sea-Floyds

6. Dixie

7. Whitmire

8. Branchville

9. Ware Shoals

10. Lake View

