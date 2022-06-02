Hartsville, Johnsonville ranked 2nd in final baseball polls

FINAL STATE BASEBALL RANKINGS
5A
1. Berkeley
2. Fort Mill
3. Blythewood
4. Lexington
5. River Bluff
6. TL Hanna
7. Chapin
8. Summerville
9. Boiling Springs
10. Dorman
4A
1. Eastside
2. Hartsville
3. AC Flora
4. Airport
5. James Island
6. Laurens
7. Dreher
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Beaufort
10. Easley
3A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Chapman
3. Brookland-Cayce
4. Powdersville
5. Clinton
6. Hanahan
7. Seneca
8. Gilbert
9. Aynor
10. Strom Thurmond
2A
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. St. Joseph's
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Chesterfield
6. Woodland
7. Abbeville
8. Buford
9. Barnwell
10. Chesnee
1A
1. Southside Christian
2. Johnsonville
3. Lewisville
4. East Clarendon
5. Green Sea-Floyds
6. Dixie
7. Whitmire
8. Branchville
9. Ware Shoals
10. Lake View