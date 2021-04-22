Hartsville JV soccer's Johnson lends helping hand

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sam Johnson had the weight of the world on his shoulders, preparing for a penalty kick that could give Hartsville’s JV soccer team a 3-2 advantage over Wilson.
But before the freshman could deliver with his foot, he wanted to lend a helping hand, kneeling to tie the Tiger goalkeeper’s shoes after they came untied.
“When their goalkeeper came out of the net, I figured that’s what he was asking for,” Hartsville coach Francisco Robles said. “(The goalkeeper) had asked the referee if he could get somebody to tie his shoes, and the referee kind of looked at him and didn’t really do anything about it. He didn’t respond. So, the keeper went out, and the first person he saw was Sam. And that’s who he went to, and Sam went ahead and tied his shoes.”
Johnson, a freshman at Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology, also soon figured things out.
“At first, I was very confused because he was coming out of the goal at about the time I was walking up,” Johnson said. “He walked up to me and asked if I could tie his shoes, and I was very confused. It took me a quick second to realize it would be tough to get the goalkeeper gloves back off and back on, so I just went ahead and tied his shoes.”
Johnson did just that — and then scored on his penalty kick to put Hartsville up 3-2 (the Red Foxes eventually won 4-3).
No good deed goes unrewarded, right?
“It felt really good to score that goal that put us in the lead on penalty kicks,” Johnson said. “It put pressure on the other team, and I think that pressure led to us winning the match.”
All the while, the value of helping others, even while competing, was on full display.
“We all need each other at some point,” Robles said. “And, I know how hard it is to be a goalkeeper and having to take your gloves off and tighten them back up because I’ve played goalkeeper before. It’s a hassle. It’s easier for somebody to come in and help you out, you know?”