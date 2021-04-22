Hartsville JV's Johnson lends helping hand

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sam Johnson had the weight of the world on his shoulders, preparing for a penalty kick that could give Hartsville’s JV soccer team a 3-2 advantage over Wilson.

But before the freshman could deliver with his foot, he wanted to lend a helping hand, kneeling to tie the Tiger goalkeeper’s shoes after they came untied.

“When their goalkeeper came out of the net, I figured that’s what he was asking for,” Hartsville coach Francisco Robles said. “(The goalkeeper) had asked the referee if he could get somebody to tie his shoes, and the referee kind of looked at him and didn’t really do anything about it. He didn’t respond. So, the keeper went out, and the first person he saw was Sam. And that’s who he went to, and Sam went ahead and tied his shoes.”

Johnson, a freshman at Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology, also soon figured things out.

“At first, I was very confused because he was coming out of the goal at about the time I was walking up,” Johnson said. “He walked up to me and asked if I could tie his shoes, and I was very confused. It took me a quick second to realize it would be tough to get the goalkeeper gloves back off and back on, so I just went ahead and tied his shoes."