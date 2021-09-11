Hartsville loses a thriller to Gilbert, 48-47

With 1:49 left, Hartsville had a chance to win it. Using the same, shifting move that helped him score a TD earlier Friday, McDaniel ran 29 yards to the Indian 24. Red Fox quarterback McKendrie Douglas then found Morris on a quick slant for 11 yards to the 10.

After Anderson carried the ball to the 3, Hartsville stalled -- that was, before Anderson scored from the 1 on fourth and goal to bring his team within one.

But within one is where Calabrese's team would remain after not converting the two-point try.

"We couldn't stop them, and we felt like we had a really good play (on the two-point try). I felt like if we executed it, we'd have a chance to win. But we didn't, and we lose," Calabrese said.

Hartsville is 0-3, but those three losses were against non-region teams. The Region 6-4A slate starts this Friday at North Myrtle Beach.

"There are always positives to take from games," Calabrese said. "We've got kids that were competing. We were competing down to the wire. We've played two, back-to-back really tough games. Our kids are getting experience when the clock is ticking down.