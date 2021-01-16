Hartsville Middle School coach Brandon Tedder is a renowned powerlifter

Nationals were originally scheduled for June in Tennessee. Then came the pandemic. Nationals got changed to Kentucky, then Columbus, Ohio, for Labor Day Weekend.

By then, Tedder had turned 40 and had to now compete in his current class, Masters 1. But also, Tedder had been able to add 100 pounds to his total.

At the USPA Drug-Tested Nationals, Tedder won the national championship for his division with a total of 1,322 pounds (475 squat, 340 bench, 507 deadlift). And, he also broke all four of his state records there.

While the event was streamed on YouTube, the competition was lengthened because of pandemic protocols.

“We’d do one lift, then you’d have to wait two hours before you’re back for the bench press,” Tedder said. “In between, my phone was blowing up with text messages all day.”

Tedder’s wife, Leigh, was there with him. Meanwhile, Boob and Britton watched from Hartsville.

“I’d text him what I’m seeing, whether to go for certain weights or what not,” Boob recalled. “I was so pumped for him. My wife was in the other room, and I was vocally cheering him on in the living room when he hit those big weights. It was fun and exciting to watch all the effort he put into becoming a national champion.”