Hartsville Middle School coach Brandon Tedder is a renowned powerlifter

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Brandon Tedder has a timeline. It’s to the point, no detail unturned about his rapid ascent from coach to national-champion powerlifter.
All in a span of less than 18 months − that is, after lifting weights on a consistent basis for the first time in more than 20 years.
“It’s a crazy story,” Tedder said.
Crazy, but true.
The United States Powerlifting Association now ranks Tedder seventh in the 100 Kg (220 pounds) and under weight class for Masters 1 (ages 40-44) while in the raw equipment category (only belt, wrist wraps, knee sleeves allowed). As far as his standing, Tedder ranks 15th in the squat, ninth in the bench press and eighth in the deadlift.
All while coaching himself.
Every story has a beginning. And Tedder’s story started at what now is Lee Academy, where he played left field on the Cavaliers’ 1997 SCISA state championship baseball team.
He played football his sophomore year but didn’t care for it.
“I didn’t really have a position on the football team. I was a little guy, like 5-7 and weighing 150 pounds,” Tedder said. “I played one year and that was it.”
As far as his weight training then, that was up to the coaches.
“I did it when the coaches said I had to,” Tedder said.
And that was it.
As far as being a teacher or coach himself? He had no plans while attending Coker College, other than to major in history and political science.
But then-Lee Academy head of school, Dick McCutchen, was looking for a social studies teacher, as well as someone to coach middle-school football.
Say no more. Tedder had a job.
“I thought about it for two days. Then, I became a bus driver, teaching three classes, was middle-school football coach, as well as head softball varsity coach,” Tedder recalled. “That’s how I got into education.”
Tedder taught at Lee Academy for six years before working at McBee High for the next nine as a teacher and football assistant for the high school's JV squad and then middle school.
“I got into public school in 2006. I went through the PACE program so I could get my certification, so I could teach at public schools,” Tedder said.
Tedder eventually began pondering his next move. At a Florence banquet for the Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s Pee Dee chapter, he met Jackie Coker, curriculum director at Hartsville Middle School.
“We were looking at the time for a social studies teacher, and he told me he was a social studies teacher,” Coker said. “He loved his job he had at the time, but he was interested in making a transition. At the time, we were on the cutting edge with technology, and we were starting to do a lot with that.
“And he also became interested in that,” she added. “Our principal liked him, I liked him, and he came to Hartsville Middle School.”
While working in the Darlington County School District, Tedder met fellow teachers Brad Boob and Hunter Britton.
Boob, who is Hartsville High’s assistant athletic director, would go with Tedder to workouts for groups with F3 (faith, fitness, fellowship).
“We branched out and did a couple of extra workout sessions beyond that,” Boob recalled. “And that led to us deciding we wanted to get back into lifting weights, so that’s where it went.”
Britton, who now teaches social studies virtually, also got to know Tedder.
“He started out at my school, and he was really into Spartan races,” Britton said. “I had been into power lifting before that. But I had been thinking (Tedder) was built more to be a power lifter.”
Looking back, Tedder agrees.
“I’m 5-8 and 220 now. Built like a stump, like people would say,” Tedder recalled with a laugh.
Soon, while Tedder was on a two-year hiatus from coaching because of burnout, Britton persuaded Tedder to try powerlifting, a sport that consists of three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts: The squat, bench press and deadlift. The heaviest successful lift in each category counts toward the competitor’s overall total.
“In September 2019, we went to the gym together one day and had a powerlift mock meet, just my brother, Brandon and myself,” Britton said. “We did our weights, and he got hooked, and the rest was history.”
But Tedder didn’t attempt a deadlift. He would do that later on.
“Actually, the first time I did a deadlift was Christmas Eve 2019,” Tedder said. “Then, I was convinced to sign up for a competition that following February."
At that first competition, the Viking Strength Invitational in Savannah, Tedder placed first in his age group (then 35-39, Submaster) and placed second overall with a total of 1,225 pounds (425 squat, 325 bench, 475 deadlift). He not only qualified for nationals, he set four state records.
“That was huge, so crazy he won that first meet,” Britton said. “In all honesty, I was impressed. But I kind of thought he was always built for this. He looks like a powerlifter. The way his numbers were moving in the gym, I knew he would do well at that first competition. But him winning there was incredible.”
Anthony Calhoun, a judge at that first meet, was certainly impressed with Tedder.
“First, he is a teacher. Then, he is a family man. Him working time in that schedule to train for competition is impressive,” Calhoun said.
Nationals were originally scheduled for June in Tennessee. Then came the pandemic. Nationals got changed to Kentucky, then Columbus, Ohio, for Labor Day Weekend.
By then, Tedder had turned 40 and had to now compete in his current class, Masters 1. But also, Tedder had been able to add 100 pounds to his total.
At the USPA Drug-Tested Nationals, Tedder won the national championship for his division with a total of 1,322 pounds (475 squat, 340 bench, 507 deadlift). And, he also broke all four of his state records there.
While the event was streamed on YouTube, the competition was lengthened because of pandemic protocols.
“We’d do one lift, then you’d have to wait two hours before you’re back for the bench press,” Tedder said. “In between, my phone was blowing up with text messages all day.”
Tedder’s wife, Leigh, was there with him. Meanwhile, Boob and Britton watched from Hartsville.
“I’d text him what I’m seeing, whether to go for certain weights or what not,” Boob recalled. “I was so pumped for him. My wife was in the other room, and I was vocally cheering him on in the living room when he hit those big weights. It was fun and exciting to watch all the effort he put into becoming a national champion.”
At Tedder’s third meet, the state competition in November at Mauldin, he won his class and was second overall at 1,395 (475 squat, 358 bench, 562.5 deadlift). Britton not only qualified for this year’s North American Championships, he also broke three of his four state records – again.
To any observer, Tedder’s ascent in this amount of time is nothing less than extraordinary. Every now and then he and his friends wonder what could have been if he had powerlifted his whole life.
“It’s fun to think about. But in the end, there’s a reason he’s doing it at this stage, and a lot of his coaching experience and life experiences helped motivate him to do that,” Boob said. “He has a great support system with Hunter and his wife. She’ll go in and spot him if I can’t be at a workout or something.”
Powerlifting not only empowered Tedder, it restored his overall outlook on life.
“It found me at the right time,” Tedder said. “It restored me, personally and professionally.”
Not only is Tedder back to coaching (middle school football assistant and head softball coach while teaching eighth-grade social studies), he's also the unofficial assistant athletic director at Hartsville Middle. But he also recently became a certified strength and conditioning specialist. And, he is hoping to be soon certified to teach physical education for grades K-12 and work toward becoming a high school varsity strength coach.
“That would be a long-term goal, to get to help in the weight room to some capacity,” Tedder said. “We don’t have a strength-coach position at Hartsville yet. But that would be my goal to be that, somewhere.”
Tedder’s friends certainly think he can be a good one.
“When he’s in, he’s all in,” Boob said. “He knows he won’t be able to compete forever. But his love for strength and conditioning also centers on strength and technique. As a competitor, that is what made him succeed so fast. He pays attention to the details and does the research into what’s best for training and nutrition.”
Britton agrees.
“I think (Tedder) would be an awesome coach, one I’d recommend to anybody,” Britton said. “When you listen to him talk about strength and conditioning, you realize he’s in his element, because he’s also got that football background. He’s coached in football, and he’s now coaching powerlifting. A football team can’t get a better combination for a strength coach than that.”
Meanwhile, Tedder eyes his next competition, in June, at the USPA Drug-Tested Iron Wars in Toccoa, Georgia. Tedder’s goals there are to reach 1,500 total pounds (more than 500 in the squat, more than 400 in the bench and more than 600 in the deadlift.
“I want to be just the third 40-44 (220-pounder) to bench-press more than 400 in a competition,” Tedder said. “I’m aiming for this in June.”
Don’t count him out.