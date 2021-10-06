Hartsville prepares for showdown at No. 3 Myrtle Beach

The Red Foxes will face a team led by Seahawks quarterback Ryan Burger, who is committed to Appalachian State.

“(Burger) understands the system he’s in. He can run it, and he can throw it. There’s a reason Appalachian State wants him,” Calabrese said. “There are obvious problems that are presented when you’re defending him. He just stretches you. He’s an amazing player and one that has grown in recent years.”

The Red Foxes have taken notice.

“We’ve got to be comfortable with our plan from a mental standpoint and understand what they’re trying to execute because Myrtle Beach will attack you,” Calabrese said. “You’ve got to have that knowledge base on what you’re going to see and be comfortable with the things you see and be prepared for the things you don’t see.

“And overall, just be ready to play fast,” he added. “The biggest thing with Myrtle Beach is they throw a lot of different things at you. Can we handle that? And, can we play fast against a really good opponent? That’s what we’re working on, to put everything in so the kids can play relaxed and play fast.”

Meanwhile, Hartsville is excited about the allure of a big-time game.