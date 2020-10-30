Hartsville rallies from 14-point deficit to beat Wilson 41-34

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hartsville rallied from a 14-point deficit and won 41-34 Friday against Wilson in the Tigers' final game at 71-year-old Memorial Stadium.

Wilson, as well as West Florence and South Florence, will have their own stadiums next year.

As for Hartsville on Friday, the Tigers took the lead for good on Darian McMillan's 5-yard touchdown run with 7:16 left in the game to lead 41-34. Although the Tigers put themselves in position to tie or win by driving into the Red Foxes' red zone, Wilson quarterback Zayshaun Rice's intended touchdown pass from the 12 was intercepted in the end zone by Hartsville's Zy'Riq Thomas.

From there, Hartsville ran out the clock.

Rice accounted for 302 yards total offense (198 passing) and three total touchdowns (two running).

After Wilson took a 27-13 lead on a 30-yard run by Rice late in the first half, Hartsville got the adrenaline boost it needed when D.P. Pendergrass returned the ensuing kick 94 yards for a touchdown.