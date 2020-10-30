 Skip to main content
Hartsville rallies from 14-point deficit to beat Wilson 41-34
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hartsville rallied from a 14-point deficit and won 41-34 Friday against Wilson in the Tigers' final game at 71-year-old Memorial Stadium.

Wilson, as well as West Florence and South Florence, will have their own stadiums next year. 

As for Hartsville on Friday, the Tigers took the lead for good on Darian McMillan's 5-yard touchdown run with 7:16 left in the game to lead 41-34. Although the Tigers put themselves in position to tie or win by driving into the Red Foxes' red zone, Wilson quarterback Zayshaun Rice's intended touchdown pass from the 12 was intercepted in the end zone by Hartsville's Zy'Riq Thomas.

From there, Hartsville ran out the clock.

Rice accounted for 302 yards total offense (198 passing) and three total touchdowns (two running).

After Wilson took a 27-13 lead on a 30-yard run by Rice late in the first half, Hartsville got the adrenaline boost it needed when D.P. Pendergrass returned the ensuing kick 94 yards for a touchdown.

After Hartsville's Thad Anderson recovered a fumble early in the third quarter, Pendergrass -- who finished the game with 73 rushing yards -- scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Owen Taylor early in the third quarter to tie it. Hartsville then took a 34-27 lead on a 7-yard run by J'Shawn Anderson.

Rice, however, was there to help tie the game by completing a 17-yard TD pass to Nyrae Sanders on the fourth quarter's first play. Hartsville, however, resorted to its trademark running game, wasting 4:38 off the clock before taking the lead for good with McMillan's touchdown. it was his only carry of the game.

H 0 20 14 7 -- 41

W 7 20 0 7 – 34

FIRST QUARTER

W – Zayshaun Rice 5 run (Vraj Patel kick), 1:15

SECOND QUARTER

H – D.P. Pendergrass 22 run (Chase Elsessler kick), 7:33

W – Chris Austin 35 run (Patel kick), 5:05

H – J’Shawn Anderson 32 run (kick failed), 3:08

W – Rice 30 run (Patel kick), 1:09

H – Pendergrass 94 kick return (Elsessler kick), :13.7

THIRD QUARTER

H – Pendergrass 32 pass from Owen Taylor (Elsessler kick), 11:15

H –Anderson 7 run (Elsessler kick), 6:06

FOURTH QUARTER

W – Nyrae Sanders 17 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 11:54

H – Darian McMillan 5 run (Elsessler kick), 7:16

