Hartsville rallies past St. Paul VI in 10th one-run game of Southeastern Baseball Classic

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The big picture. It’s what Hartsville coach Tony Gainey stressed to his Red Foxes after losing their first two games of the Southeastern Baseball Classic.

The big picture is this: With just more than a week left in the regular season, Gainey’s team can win the rest of its region games and clinch the 6-4A title. What better way to spark momentum than Thursday’s 4-3 comeback win over St. Paul VI at Jimmy White Park?

Trailing 3-1, Hartsville scored three in the top of the sixth to lead for good. Jackson Moore led with a double and scored on Cam Cannarella’s single. After Cannarella scored on Treion McFarland’s single, McFarland stole second and raced to third on the catcher’s error. Then, McFarland scored on Ryan Jordan’s sacrifice fly for Hartsville’s 4-3 advantage.

“I watched the mood of our team after two tough losses,” Gainey said. "And, we’ve been talking about that. Even if you’re on the bench, you play a part. Sometimes, it’s hard to understand that, but you do. (Wednesday) was a great dugout, and tonight was good. I’m just proud of the whole team; it was a great team win.”

For what it’s worth, the two teams that beat Hartsville in the SBC (Andrew Jackson, DeMatha) will face off at 6 p.m. today for the tournament championship.

“I don’t want to say we were struggling. We don’t invite teams to this tournament that aren’t good,” Gainey said. “It’s just that the two teams that beat us in this tournament are playing for the title. You want to win them all. But we lost a close one, and let one get away from us. But that’s a learning experience.”

Gainey then talked more about the importance of his players eying the big picture.

“We can take this into next week when we face Wilson,” Gainey said. “I keep telling them about the big picture. The big picture is next week, and from then on.”

After Hartsville took a 1-0 lead in Thursday's top of the first on McFarland’s run-scoring groundout, St. Paul VI built its advantage. Tyler Russ tied it with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. After the Panthers added runs in the third and fourth, it stayed that way until the Red Foxes took control for good.

“I just told them to keep battling,” Gainey said. “We’ve had some good swings; everybody had some good swings, but several line drives. Just keep swinging, and they’re going to fall. Luckily, they did with Jackson and Cam (who tripled earlier). And, we got some aggressive baserunning that helped us get some runs.”

Gainey was particularity happy about McFarland’s baserunning.

“For a catcher, he runs pretty good,” Gainey said of the Clemson commit. “Usually, we do a courtesy runner when he gets on, but he went, ‘No. I’m going to stay.’”

Hartsville’s win was the latest spectacular game in the SBC. Ten of the tournament’s 15 games have been decided by one run.

“I’m glad we got on the good side of this one,” Gainey said.

