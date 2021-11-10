Hartsville ready for second-round playoff game against North Myrtle Beach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese has long accepted when a team plays in such a tough region like 6-4A, chances are there would be rematches in the playoffs.
Two rounds into this year’s SCHSL bracket, the Red Foxes have a rematch – against North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kellytown Stadium. Hartsville won 45-20 in the regular season.
Calabrese quickly described how he feels about postseason rematches.
“I hate it,” Calabrese said, laughing. “I’m not a big fan of it. I think with this region, you learn it’s a challenge to get through. We have great football coaches and great football teams in our region. It’s just not very easy. It’s not easy to beat somebody twice in any sport, especially football. It’s definitely a challenge, something we don’t enjoy. But it’s the task in front of us, and we’re going to do the best we can with it.”
Red Fox running backs J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel ran rampant during the first meeting against the Chiefs, with Anderson totaling 143 yards and two touchdowns, and McDaniel with 122 and two scores of his own.
“We had really struggled up to that point. We were 0-3, and North Myrtle Beach was undefeated,” Calabrese said. “I think that we probably played at that point the best we could possibly play. It was kind of a perfect storm.”
But that was then.
“That’s certainly a challenge,” Calabrese said about playing an opponent again. “They’re high school kids. They were there, and they know the results. But I think this group of kids is a little different. They’ve been scratching and clawing for everything they could get their hands on this year. Nothing has been easy. They know they’ve got to come to work Friday and play well.”
One Chiefs player the Red Foxes must focus on is Elijah Vereen, who — despite missing three games — has rushed for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hartsville held him to 60 yards and two TDS in the regular-season contest.
Anderson and McDaniel will also be key for the Red Foxes on Friday, but Calabrese said other parts of his offense are coming together with quarterback McKendrie Douglas directing it.
“I think our kids are playing at a high level,” Calabrese said. “I think that we’re executing fairly well. I think our two running backs have been outstanding. And, our offensive line has settled down; we’ve been able to start the same offensive line the past three weeks. They’re getting a level of comfort. And McKendrie’s progress at quarterback also has been huge.”
It’s a week-by-week process now. One bad game, and the season is over.
“Each and every week is a different challenge,” Calabrese said. “Obviously, there are things you can build on. We couldn’t have asked for anything better than in Round 1 (a 70-13 home win against Airport) from the way they approached game day to the way they approached the field and played. We’re excited about that.”