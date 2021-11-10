Hartsville ready for second-round playoff game against North Myrtle Beach

But that was then.

“That’s certainly a challenge,” Calabrese said about playing an opponent again. “They’re high school kids. They were there, and they know the results. But I think this group of kids is a little different. They’ve been scratching and clawing for everything they could get their hands on this year. Nothing has been easy. They know they’ve got to come to work Friday and play well.”

One Chiefs player the Red Foxes must focus on is Elijah Vereen, who — despite missing three games — has rushed for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hartsville held him to 60 yards and two TDS in the regular-season contest.

Anderson and McDaniel will also be key for the Red Foxes on Friday, but Calabrese said other parts of his offense are coming together with quarterback McKendrie Douglas directing it.

“I think our kids are playing at a high level,” Calabrese said. “I think that we’re executing fairly well. I think our two running backs have been outstanding. And, our offensive line has settled down; we’ve been able to start the same offensive line the past three weeks. They’re getting a level of comfort. And McKendrie’s progress at quarterback also has been huge.”

It’s a week-by-week process now. One bad game, and the season is over.